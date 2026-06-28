Impressive late-round rookie is direct threat to Dont'e Thornton Jr.'s role

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up mandatory minicamp over a week ago, but the team's beat reporters are still buzzing about what they saw during the practices.

Typically, late-round draft picks are long shots to make 53-man rosters, and having an immediate role is out of the question. But the Raiders may have a Day 3 gem who shines in a specific role in the upcoming season.

Wideout Malik Benson turned heads during the spring, and he could put second-year pro Dont'e Thornton Jr. on early notice at training camp. The Raiders will have some tough decisions to make on the back end of their wide receiver depth chart.

Malik Benson showed flashes as a deep threat, which is also Dont'e Thornton Jr.'s strength in the passing game

ESPN's Ryan McFadden listed Benson as the Raiders' biggest surprise player this offseason. He pinpointed what stood out most about the rookie sixth-rounder in team drills.

"The Raiders drafted Benson in the sixth round with the belief that the former Oregon wideout could be a vertical threat who opens up the offense and makes explosive plays. He showcased that ability throughout OTAs and minicamp."

McFadden noted that Benson had a rapport with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

"Benson was Mendoza's go-to target during team drills, especially in the middle of the field."

In the offseason, iron sharpens iron. The best players will see the field during the regular season, but it also brings spirited competition for snaps and jobs.

In his last collegiate term at Oregon, Benson averaged 16.7 yards per catch. He led the Ducks with 719 receiving yards for the 2025 season. If his big-play ability translates on the pro level, the 6-1, 195-pound wideout could be the team's primary deep threat.

Just a year ago, fans said the same about Thornton, who averaged a jaw-dropping 25.4 yards per reception in his final collegiate term at Tennessee.

As a rookie, Thornton made his best play on a 36-yard grab in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, but he lost playing time as the season went on. The 2025 fourth-rounder finished with just 10 catches for 135 yards.

With Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker and Jack Bech likely in the top three spots at wide receiver and Dareke Young as a core special teamer, Benson and Thornton could battle for a roster spot.

Keep in mind that Thornton didn't play a snap on special teams last season. Benson enters the league with some experience as a punt returner. In 2025, he returned nine punts for 161 yards and a touchdown for the Ducks.

The Raiders' decision between Benson and Thornton could come down to who's more explosive on offense and special teams at training camp.

College player statistics are provided by cfbstats.com.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.