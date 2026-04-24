Indiana expert reminds Raiders fans of best quality Fernando Mendoza brings

There are a lot of traits you can measure and quantify with prospects leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft. But part of what made Fernando Mendoza a no-brainer No. 1 overall pick for the Las Vegas Raiders is completely intangible.

Mendoza has the physical traits you look for. He's 6-foot-5, 236 pounds, and everyone saw him make every throw possible at Indiana and Cal over the past couple of years. You can evaluate his film and see all of the things you want to see from a prospect when it comes to anticipation, pocket presence, and the ability to make plays with his legs when it's called for.

But as Indiana expert Connor Grootenhuis of Hoosier State of Mind pointed out, it's the way Mendoza stepped up in big moments and elevated his team that sets him apart as a top prospect. It is undeniably his superpower.

Indiana expert notes Fernando Mendoza is bringing clutch factor to Las Vegas Raiders

Here's what Grootenhuis had to say in his pre-draft analysis of Mendoza, and what he saw from him in his lone season at Indiana:

"There's little doubt that anyone other than Fernando Mendoza will be selected with the 1st overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders," Grootenhuis wrote. "Mendoza's elite football IQ, accuracy, and playmaking ability give Las Vegas a franchise QB. He shined brightest in the biggest moments, and figures to compete for the starting job from Day 1."

Believe it or not, Mendoza actually has a mental performance coach that he works with, and Omar Ruiz of NFL Network even pointed out the fact that one of the things they work on together is how the body responds in stressful moments.

Mendoza works on training himself to excel in "fight or flight" situations. He literally trains for clutch moments, and part of that is keeping emotions in check, no matter what the situation is.

“He (Mendoza's mental performance coach Mike Pawlawski) also works on how our body responds in stressful moments," Ruiz noted. "And this is something that he’s worked on with Mendoza for years. It’s really understanding the physiology of our bodies in high-pressure moments, that fight or flight mode. Really re-training the body to understand and convince yourself that you’ve been in those situations before, you can excel in those situations. And that builds confidence to get reps in those situations, and we’ve seen those performances unfold, time and again.”

The 4th-down touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. this past season against Penn State. The 4th-down touchdown run in the National Championship against Miami. A 98-yard drive against Stanford while he was still at Cal.

There are a ton of examples to point to when it comes to Mendoza being able to stay cool under pressure, make the right decisions, and put his team in a position to win.

And ultimately, that trait is arguably the biggest driving force for the Raiders taking him 1st overall. You have to play well for four quarters, of course, but what happens when you're down by 2 points late in the 4th quarter against Patrick Mahomes, and the drive opens at your own 5-yard line?

What happens when you have to convert a 4th-and-long just to keep hope alive?

Mendoza has the clutch factor and can be the tide to raise all boats in the harbor. The only question now is how soon we'll see it at the NFL level.