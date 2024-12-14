Insider dishes on Aidan O'Connell's injury status for Raiders
By Austin Boyd
Aidan O'Connell is a fortunate man. When the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback had to be carted off the field in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it looked like his season could be over. The injury looked so bad that it seemed possible that it could linger into next season.
However, there was a major plot twist when it was revealed that he merely suffered a bone bruise and has a chance to play on Monday against the Atlanta Falcons. This is great news for him but it's looking like he may have to wait a bit before he plays again this season.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler gave the latest insight into O'Connell's status for Monday.
"Sources consider Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) a long shot for Monday vs. Atlanta, but coach Antonio Pierce is leaving the light on for him, holding out hope in case there's a chance he can go. Injured reserve has not been a major consideration as of this week. 'Still a chance he finishes the season for us,' a team source said," Fowler wrote. "O'Connell has been the most consistent quarterback for Las Vegas this season when healthy."
The Raiders have an extra day this week so it's still possible that O'Connell could be ready to play. This could be his last chance to be a starting quarterback so he definitely has the motivation to get back on the field.
If not, Desmond Ridder will get a chance to start his first game of the season. He's been underwhelming when he's played for the Raiders but he hasn't had a chance to start.
Plus, the Raiders are playing against the team that drafted Ridder. He may have some extra juice playing his former team. At this point, the Raiders are better off losing to keep the No. 1 pick so perhaps Ridder gives them the best chance to lose going forward.