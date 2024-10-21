Instant Reactions to Raiders crushing loss vs. Rams
By Levi Dombro
Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams went about as expected for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Their losing formula has been the only consistent aspect of their play this season, which is that the defense keeps the team in the game early by limiting the opponent, but the ineptitude of the offense eventually catches up to them.
After the offense fails to move the ball all game and turns the ball over multiple times, eventually, the Raiders' defense gets tired and the floodgates open.
Week 7 was no different.
Quarterback is all that matters
Today was a perfect example of how hard it is to win in the NFL without a competent quarterback.
At one point, the Raiders felt like they had two solid starters in their room and had the luxury of choosing the two. But through seven games, both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew have been an absolute nightmare.
O'Connell's lack of speed and athleticism would be fine if he had high-end decision-making or accuracy, but he has neither.
He was 6-for-10 for 52 yards and had a throw so inaccurate that he was flagged for intentional grounding. This was before he left the game with a broken right thumb, which should sideline him for quite some time.
Minshew's ability to extend plays and move around the pocket would be fine as well if his creativity did not always result in either turning the ball over, or neglecting to see a wide-open receiver.
He was 15/34 for 154 yards, three interceptions, and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. The Rams legitimately had a better chance of scoring than the Raiders did when the ball was in Minshew's hands on Sunday.
He also threw in a false start for good measure, which is almost unheard of for a quarterback.
Las Vegas is not going anywhere with these two under center, so they need to go all-in this offseason to acquire a capable signal-caller in the draft.