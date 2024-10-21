Instant Reactions to Raiders crushing loss vs. Rams
By Levi Dombro
Brock Bowers is the future
Not only is Bowers one of the best rookies in the league this season, but he is already the Raiders' best offensive player and arguably the best tight end in the entire league.
Bowers entered the Week 7 contest as the NFL leader in targets, catches, and receiving yards among tight ends.
After a 14-target, 10-catch, 93-yard performance against the Rams, it is hard to imagine he'll fall in any of these metrics.
The rookie is also a willing blocker, so his ability to stay on the field during run plays can help the offense disguise what they are trying to get done.
He should be the focal point of the Las Vegas offense for a decade or more. Ideally, when the Raiders draft a quarterback next April, Bowers will be utilized heavily as a safety blanket.
Any additional offensive weapons should be added to complement what Bowers already brings to the table.