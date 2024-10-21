Instant Reactions to Raiders crushing loss vs. Rams
By Levi Dombro
Defense was as good as it could be
Considering all the obstacles that the defense had to overcome on Sunday against the Rams, they performed quite well.
The offense was no help and complementary football was out the window. A slew of short drives by the offense and turnovers deep in the Raiders' territory plagued the defense, but still, the unit only relinquished 14 points.
As a group, the tackling was a lot better in Week 7 than it had been to begin the season. The Raiders were leading the NFL in missed tackles through six weeks, and though they are likely still near the top of this metric, today was a step in the right direction.
Patrick Graham's defense was incredible on third and fourth-down, as they only gave up two conversions on 11 attempts.
Nate Hobbs also had an interception, which was only the team's third forced turnover of the season.
They made several big plays in pivotal moments, but it was not enough.