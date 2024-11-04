Instant reactions to Raiders' humiliating loss to Bengals
Las Vegas lost their fifth straight game in embarrassing fashion once again.
By Levi Dombro
Expectations were already low for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into Week 9, but somehow this team keeps finding ways to bury themselves deeper into the basement of the league.
Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Bengals once again put on display everything that is wrong with the current state of the team.
The offense can't move or take care of the ball, the defense can't stop the run or pass, and even the special teams unit is in disarray.
No aspect of this team is playing well or even improving at this juncture in the season, so there is a lot to figure out during the bye week.
But first, let's take a look at what transpired during Week 9 against the Bengals.