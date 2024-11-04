Instant reactions to Raiders' humiliating loss to Bengals
By Levi Dombro
Las Vegas' defense is showing signs of regression
Patrick Graham's unit has been up against it this season.
They've dealt with numerous key injuries throughout the season at all three levels, and the offensive performance completely prevents them from playing any form of complementary football.
But Graham's defense has always subscribed to the "bend, don't break" philosophy.
They broke this week.
Joe Burrow and Co. torched the Raiders all day on Sunday, and did so without three starters on offense.
Cincinnati collected 251 yards through the air and 130 on the ground, and the Raiders' defense surrendered 41 points.
Burrow was only sacked a single time in the contest, and six different Bengals pass-catchers had receptions of 10 or more yards. It was an absolute clinic put on by the Cincinnati, and the Raiders had no answers.
Being outmanned by another team is one thing, but simple miscommunications in Week 9 like the one that occurred on Mike Gesicki's second touchdown of the day are inexcusable.
Graham's unit is supposed to be the lifeline of this Raiders team in order to keep them competitive, and they fell short today.