Is a potential reunion looming for the Raiders and a former 1,000 yard WR?

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst offenses in the league last year despite having a solid offensive line and two pass catchers who eclipsed 1,000 yards.

While the bulk of the issues could be blamed on subpar quarterback play and an inability to establish the run, the team had a shortage of pass-catching options at wide receiver after Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets.

Tre Tucker had his moments, but recent statistics have indicated that he underperformed last season. While he is still young and has plenty of potential, Las Vegas is already looking for a player to compete with him this offseason.

Raiders host former WR Hunter Renforw on a visit on Friday

Despite sitting out all of last season after failing to be signed by an NFL franchise, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Las Vegas Raiders were hosting wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on a visit on Friday.

Renfrow was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2019 and spent five years with the franchise. He had a career year in 2021, catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which led the team that season. He was a consistent piece for the team that year and helped lead them to the playoffs amidst a heap of turbulence off the field.

While he did not play for the entirety of last season, he is still just 29 years old and has plenty of good football left. He could be a fun piece in new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's offense, as he has elite route-running ability and rarely drops the ball. He did struggle with fumbles at points in his career, but perhaps a year off has given him time to mitigate that issue.

Raider Nation would undoubtedly be excited to see Renfrow back on the sideline at Allegiant Stadium, but nothing is set in stone yet. Renforw also visited with the Carolina Panthers earlier this week, so he'll likely mull over his options in the coming days.

One thing is for sure: Las Vegas needs help at wide receiver, and Renfrow is as steady as they come.