The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base have had their fair share of agonizing disputes with star players over the years.

Some of these disagreements were about the direction of the franchise, with Davante Adams being a prime example, while others were about a player's lack of commitment, as was the case with Antonio Brown. But, most of them are based on contractual disagreements, with Josh Jacobs and Khalil Mack serving as the archetype of this issue.

First-year general manager John Spytek traded a 2025 third-round pick for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in early March, pairing him with his former head coach Pete Carroll. However, the two sides have yet to agree on a contract extension, and the delay is drumming up concern within Raider Nation.

Is it time to be concerned about Geno Smith's contract situation?

Smith's current contract is worth $31 million this year, according to Spotrac, but it is public knowledge that he was offered between $35 and $40 million by the Seahawks. He promptly declined this offer and requested a trade, which was granted when the team sent him to Las Vegas.

Now, it is on the Raiders and their new front office to reach an agreement with Smith on his compensation for the 2025 season and beyond. However, there seems to be no headway being made on a deal. That being said, it is not time to be concerned about Geno Smith and his contract situation.

Las Vegas can afford to pay him upwards of $45 million, which would put him in the upper third of NFL quarterbacks in terms of annual salary and still would not break the bank for the Raiders. There is no rush to get the deal done, especially because Smith was acquired in free agency with a year still left on his contract.

Reports indicate that the Raiders view Smith as their "quarterback of the future," so there should be no concern that Las Vegas will pay Smith like the franchise player they view him to be. The delay is likely a result of the team putting the finishing touches on their free agent class before addressing potentially the biggest money move of the offseason.

Fans may cite Haason Reddick's saga with the New York Jets last season as a comparable situation, but that is not the case at all. Reddick did not want to be traded from the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Jets' front office had no intention of extending him after acquiring him. However, Smith wanted to be traded from Seattle and the Raiders have every intention of extending the veteran quarterback.

No update has been given on where negotiations are at for Smith and the Raiders, but that is okay. Even if he garners up to $50 million next year, Las Vegas can afford it, and Smith will be a Raider in 2025. He should also be the team's best signal-caller since Derek Carr in 2016.