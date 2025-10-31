Is Jakobi Meyers playing? Full injury update for Raiders WR in Week 9

The last time the Las Vegas Raiders took the field, they were without star wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Of course, the result of that contest was rather forgettable, as the Raiders lost 31-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 before the bye.

Meyers had not missed a game during the 2025 NFL season prior to that matchup, but he sustained an injury to his toe and knee at the end of Las Vegas' Week 6 bout against the Tennessee Titans. He worked out before the Chiefs game and gave it a shot, but was ruled out of the contest in warmups.

With two more weeks of rest under his belt, however, Meyers returned to practice earlier this week. His status for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was not confirmed until Friday afternoon, when head coach Pete Carroll told the media that every non-IR player is available.

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers set to return for Week 9's game vs. Jaguars

That would include Meyers, and for an extra burden of proof, the Raiders released their official injury report shortly afterward. After being a full participant all week, Meyers was not given an injury designation, which means barring a setback, he'll be available for the game against the Jaguars.

Las Vegas desperately needs Meyers back this weekend, as things fell apart in his absence. The Raiders only recorded 3 first downs and 95 total yards of offense against Kansas City without him on the field.

While young wide receivers like Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech have shown promise, they are still a ways away from shouldering a full workload alongside Tre Tucker. Having Meyers back in the fold should be a benefit to quarterback Geno Smith as well.

Though Meyers' production has not been at the level that it was during his career year in 2024, he has still caught 29 passes for 329 yards so far this season. He has yet to find the end zone in 2025, but 14 of his catches have gone for first downs.

Last season, when the Raiders took on Jacksonville in Week 16, Meyers caught just 2 passes for 41 yards. This was the only game in 2025 that he caught just 2 or fewer passes, and one of just four contests where he recorded fewer than 50 receiving yards.

Luckily, Meyers will be back on the field for the Silver and Black this Sunday with a chance to exceed that production and help this Raiders offense claw from the depths of the NFL's gutter when it comes to offensive success.