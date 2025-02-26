Is Matthew Stafford the savior the Raiders need?

It's hard to imagine anybody thought the Las Vegas Raiders could realistically add Matthew Stafford this offseason. While there was some talk about the Los Angeles Rams might shop him, considering the season that they had, it's strange that they'd want to shake things up.

However, it's starting to seem very real that Stafford could be on the move and the Raiders are in the mix. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Tom Brady has been in contact with Stafford about a trade to Las Vegas. If that were to happen, it would send major shockwaves across the NFL.

Stafford is 37 and continues to play at a high level. He only threw 20 touchdown passes in 2024 but the Rams were decimated by injuries. Despite that, he led the team to the playoffs and a blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round. He also almost did enough to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Had the Rams won that game, Stafford may have a second Super Bowl ring with the Rams.

Now that we've established that Stafford is still good, let's talk about his fit with the Raiders. On the surface, it makes no sense for a team coming off a four-win season that has an many needs as the Raiders to add an aging quarterback on a massive contract.

That said, new head coach Pete Carroll seems like he wants to jumpstart this rebuild as quickly as possible. Adding a proven top-10 quarterback is the quickest way to get back into playoff contention. Stafford would be the best quarterback the Raiders have had since Rich Gannon and give them arguably the second-best quarterback in the AFC West depending on how high you are on Justin Herbert, who has never won a playoff game and is playing in the most antiquated offensive system in the NFL.

The Raiders have needed a savior for a long time and Stafford could be the one they've been looking for. He's not worth the No. 6 pick but could be worth giving up a 2026 first-round pick. Adding him also makes the Raiders an attractive destination for free agents.

This does feel like a shortsighted move but so does hiring the oldest head coach in NFL history. A lot of fans would like to see a slower and more methodical rebuild that focuses on building around young players and setting the franchise up for the future. However, the Raiders have tried that multiple times and failed miserably every time in the last two decades. It's time to think outside of the box and Stafford might be the type of quarterback the team has been needing.