Is QB other than Shedeur Sanders the best fit for Raiders in 2025?
By Austin Boyd
There might not be a team more desperate for an upgrade at quarterback than the Las Vegas Raiders. They might have the least exciting quarterback room in the entire NFL. The only team that might be on their level is the New York Giants.
While that's been bad news for the Raiders this season, it could be good news for them when the draft rolls around. They might not face much competition at the top of the draft. For months, the team has been heavily linked to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The two sides have been openly flirting with each other.
However, Sanders to the Raiders isn't a sure thing. It's possible that he'll get drafted before Las Vegas picks and it's also possible general manager Tom Telesco might have another quarterback higher on his draft board.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report actually believes that LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is the best fit for the Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Choosing between Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder is a sure sign that things just aren't going well for a franchise. The Raiders need a quarterback they can build around and they are going to have to be willing to utilize a high draft pick to find that guy.
"In the latest mock draft from the B/R scouting department, that guy is Garrett Nussmeier with the sixth overall pick."
Nussmeier has been a fast riser despite his relative inexperience. He has all the physical tools you want from a franchise quarterback. He's got an NFL arm and is the son of a coach. He could be a very good NFL player but he hasn't played much in college yet.
Sanders is much more experienced but he maturity and good, not great arm are a bit of a concern. The Raiders can't afford to draft the wrong quarterback so Telesco needs to do a lot of work on this class.