Is Raiders GM Tom Telesco actually pushing the right buttons?
By Brad Weiss
Another week of the 2024 NFL regular season is in the books, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, this is looking like a long couple of months ahead. Not only did the Raiders lose to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, dropping their record to 2-5, but the team also lost starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell for an extended period of time.
The expectations for this team were not high going into the year, as there were some major question marks on both sides of the ball. In the end, the product on the field has been horrendous, especially on offense outside of a couple of bright spots, and the Raiders find themselves in the cellar of the AFC West going into a divisional matchup against Kansas City this Sunday.
In fact, the Raiders are the only team in the division with a losing record going into Week 8.
We have already seen the team trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams this month, who suddenly was healthy enough to play for the New York Jets on Sunday night. In addition, the run game has been non-existent, the quarterback play has been terrible, and the defense has shown some holes against the run as well.
But is there reason to be excited about this franchise going forward?
According to Tankathon.com, after the loss on Sunday, the Raiders currently hold the No. 8 overall pick in next April's NFL Draft. That would be the highest the team has picked since taking Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick in 2023.
If they continue to lose, and with a strong quarterback class coming out this year, the Raiders could finally draft high enough to rip off the band-aid at the most important position group in sports. Las Vegas has not had a steady presence under center since Derek Carr was released, and it is clear that the group they have in there now is not getting the job done.
In addition, with Davante Adams' contract coming off the books, the Raiders are currently fourth in the NFL in cap space heading into the 2025 offseason according to Spotrac with a number of $107,731,190. That is more than enough money to entice some big-name free agents to come and don the Silver and Black next season.
2024 first-round pick Brock Bowers looks like the real deal at tight end, and DJ Glaze has been better than expected as a rookie this season. Jackson Powers-Johnson should supplant Andre James at center in 2025, or possibly even this year, so there is a lot to like about what general manager Tom Telesco did at the top of the draft this past April.
One could argue that the Raiders are setting themselves up to revamp the roster and thrive in the future, the only hope is that Telesco is ready to make the right moves with what should be a loaded draft cycle and a ton of money in cap space.