Is the Jack Jones experiment coming to an end for Raiders?
By Austin Boyd
Jack Jones was a revelation for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. After getting picked up off waivers, he quickly got inserted into the starting lineup and played very well. He had two pick-sixes and didn't allow many big completions.
Expectations were incredibly high for Jones coming into the season and some were expecting him to develop into an All-Pro cornerback. That hasn't even come close to being the case. Jones is the 81st-ranked cornerback in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. He has yet to catch a single interception and has already been benched once for making "business decisions."
Now he's starting to take to social media to pick fights with fans. He made a joke about how he got cooked right after the embarrassing loss to the Steelers, which naturally pissed fans off. He then did the classic "none of these fans could even last one player in the NFL" bit.
He deleted those posts but then explained why he lashed out on X.
Why would he think it was a good idea to post anything on social media after the Raiders were crushed? It just shows how poor his judgment is.
Look, if Jones isn't going to play well and he's going to start drama with fans, why is he on this team? Raiders fans paid hundreds of dollars to watch their home stadium get taken over by Steelers fans only for the team to get thouroughly embarssed. They then have to watch a starting cornerback make light of the loss.
If the players aren't going to take the game seriously, why should the fans? Jones is a talented player but it's clear he's a CB2 at best and not an All-Pro player. At a certain point, the Raiders may need to consider moving on from him outright. There's a reason the Patriots let him go last season and the Raiders are quickly learning why.