It’s not even training camp but Brock Bowers is already helping the Raiders win big

The Las Vegas Raiders knew they hit the jackpot when Georgia tight end Brock Bowers fell into their lap with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While the team could have used a young quarterback, it is now Geno Smith who will reap the benefits of Bowers' selection.

Bowers had a historic rookie campaign, making the Pro Bowl and earning First-Team All-Pro honors after a 112-catch, 1,194-yard, five-touchdown campaign last season. He is now the consensus top tight end in the league after just one season, which is an impressive feat.

While Raider Nation is already aware of his prowess on the football field, unknown to the fan base were his talents off the gridiron. In a recent outing, Bowers helped the Silver and Black earn their first victory of the season in a charity softball game against the NHL's Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Brock Bowers helps Raiders win charity softball game

Last weekend, the Raiders and Golden Knights got together for "The Battle for Vegas," a charity softball game that raises money for various causes in the Las Vegas area. The Raiders had fallen short for several seasons, but the addition of Bowers put them over the edge this year.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Adam Hill, Bowers downplayed his softball ability before the matchup in case the game did not go well. Of course, the talented tight end hit multiple home runs, including one out of the ballpark that hit the Golden Knights' practice facility.

He also hit the walk-off grand slam for the Raiders to end the team's three-year losing streak against the Golden Knights. The team won 29 to 26, giving the Silver and Black a victory before training camp even begins.

RELATED: NFL rankings confirm Brock Bowers was robbed of Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bowers also reportedly hit back-to-back-to-back home runs with rookie wideout Jack Bech and backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell. The team's victory, plus the offensive players lighting up the scoreboard, have to be good omens for the Raiders ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Despite an incredible rookie campaign in 2024, life should be even easier for Bowers this season. With Smith now throwing him the ball and a handful of solid offensive pieces around him, defenses will not be able to key on him as much as they did a season ago.

Ultimately, the charity softball game is all about donating to a good cause and getting the fans of Las Vegas excited about both the upcoming season and being benevolent. However, the franchise's larger-than-life former owner, Al Davis, would have loved the Raiders winning, no matter the scenario.