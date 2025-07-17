It's not even training camp but panic might be setting in for this Raiders rival

It is no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders were one of the worst teams in the NFL last season. They picked a bad year to not have their stuff together too, as each of their AFC West rivals won at least 10 games and made the postseason in 2024, placing them further behind the 8-Ball.

These teams are not going anywhere either, so the Silver and Black had to improve dramatically this offseason in order to catch up. They made plenty of stellar moves to upgrade the roster, but fans need to see them play out before anointing the team as a contender in the division.

Luckily for the Raiders, trouble seems to be brewing in a rival training camp. The Los Angeles Chargers were bounced in the first round of the playoffs and made several questionable moves this offseason to recover, but they are seemingly coming back to bite them already.

Chargers already facing countless issues during training camp

Earlier this week, it was reported that running back Najee Harris, who the Chargers signed in free agency, would miss a portion of training camp due to a fireworks-related injury he sustained on the Fourth of July.

Los Angeles also opened up training camp earlier this week, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that second-round rookie receiver Tre Harris was not attending because he had not yet signed his rookie deal. He was unhappy with the parameters and chose to sit out.

Fortunately for the Chargers, Tre Harris signed his rookie deal on Thursday after missing the first part of training camp, according to Rapoport. The bad news is that this deal likely got done so quickly because Chargers wideout Mike Williams suddenly retired earlier in the day on Thursday.

Now, the Chargers are trying to simultaneously reintegrate Tre Harris into the offense while also dealing with the loss of the veteran Williams. Najee Harris' absence of unknown length is just another moving piece for this Los Angeles offense to juggle as things get going.

During the Chargers' 32-12 loss in the playoffs to the Houston Texans, it became clear that quarterback Justin Herbert was relying on wide receiver Ladd McConkey far too much. However, the team has seemingly failed to find adequate pieces to support him once again.

It is possible that Najee Harris makes a full recovery and can contribute to the team when he gets back. Tre Harris will also have plenty of time to catch up from his day or so away from the team. But losing Williams and trying to blend all these ingredients together is surely making life hard for the Chargers, which can only mean good things for the Silver and Black.