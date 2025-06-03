It's only OTAs but Chip Kelly kept Michael Mayer's future as a Raider alive

From the beginning of this offseason, it seemed like Michael Mayer's time as a Las Vegas Raider could be coming to an end. The drafting of Brock Bowers in 2024 led to him being usurped on the depth chart last season, and he also missed six games due to personal reasons.

That said, the 23-year-old tight end has untapped potential and would theoretically have high trade value. Teams were reportedly interested in March, though Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal clarified that teams were calling about Mayer more than the Raiders were actively shopping him.

Mayer made it to OTAs still a member of the Silver and Black, and whatever trade buzz there was has all but disappeared.

Chip Kelly basically pulls Michael Mayer off the trade block

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly even spoke with the media during OTAs last Thursday and he praised Mayer when directly asked about him.

"I think Mike has been outstanding since I've been here," Kelly said. "And for all of us, we came in kind of tabula rasa, we're a blank slate. I mean we watch film of all the players just to kind of get an understanding of what they did, but didn't make any decisions on anything until you see him here. And Mike's been fantastic since day one of the offseason program. ... There's never a position anywhere where a coach will say, 'You know what, we have too many good players.'"

Kelly then added a bit of levity to the idea Mayer could end up with a minimized role and pointed out why the third-year tight end is not expendable.

"I checked, you can play with two tight ends in a game at the same time," Kelly joked. "And sometimes, you can play with three tight ends they told me."

RELATED: Raiders OC Chip Kelly finally put the Ashton Jeanty stance debate to rest

In his 11 games last season, Mayer played 63% of the Raiders' offensive snaps. It seems that he can co-exist nicely with Bowers, who often lined up in the slot or out wide last season. Mayer also posted Pro Football Focus' 13th-best run-blocking grade among tight ends last season, along with a top-30 pass-blocking grade as well.

With an unproven wide receiver corps after Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders should be leaning on their two capable young tight ends. Trading Mayer right now, after two disappointing seasons to start his career, would be selling him too low.

Things can change, and an offer the Raiders can't refuse may come. But for now, Mayer seems to be moving away from the trade block and into the new regime's good graces. If Kelly has any influence on it, and he should, then Mayer isn't going anywhere anytime soon.