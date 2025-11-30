It's time for the Raiders to finally make a big change at slot cornerback

The Las Vegas Raiders don't have much to play for when they head to SoFi Stadium in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season. An AFC West bout against the Los Angeles Chargers should always be exciting, but given the state of the Silver and Black, the fan base doesn't have much faith they'll put up a fight.

Los Angeles' offensive line is a bit shaky, but they've got the kind of skill position players that can wreak havoc against the Raiders' defense. In the Week 2 matchup between these teams, the Chargers used a well-balanced attack to coast past Las Vegas for a 20-9 win.

Head coach Pete Carroll, despite the 2-9 record and a chance to be eliminated from the playoffs, is still in win-now mode, which means he'll favor the veteran players. But Las Vegas is long overdue for inserting youth at slot cornerback to better prepare for the future, and it may just help them win, too.

Raiders must turn over slot CB duties from Darnay Holmes to Greedy Vance

Greedy Vance Jr. was one of the stories of the preseason, as the small but talented undrafted free agent put together several strong outings in the team's exhibition slate. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, as veteran Darnay Holmes took his spot, but he hung around on the practice squad.

Holmes hasn't exactly put together a dominant campaign in 2025, as in just 124 coverage snaps, he's given up 18 catches for 276 yards and 2 touchdowns. Last week was his worst showing, as he played just eight snaps and gave up 2 receptions for 118 yards and a score.

He hasn't earned even an average Pro Football Focus grade since Week 5's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and he hasn't eclipsed a mark of 33.8 since Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Simply put, Holmes isn't likely part of the future, and he's not helping them win now.

Vance has only been active in one game this season, Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he fared just fine. Although he gave up a 15-yard catch, he also made a nice tackle and was not noticeable in his other 12 snaps, 11 of which came in pass coverage. That's good for a corner.

In the preseason, he showed that he has a knack for making plays in the backfield, as Patrick Graham utilized him perfectly on cornerback blitzes. That's an element that he brings to the game that Holmes just doesn't, and Vance may be more sound in coverage at this stage as well.

Thankfully, for the first time in almost a month, the Raiders elevated Vance from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Chargers, so he'll be on the active roster. The next question becomes if he'll get the nod over Holmes, or if he'll at least factor into the rotation alongside him.

Los Angeles has no shortage of players who can dominate in the slot, most notably Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey. It should be a tough test for the young player, but Vance has a chance to prove that this big change at slot cornerback has been long overdue.