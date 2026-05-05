It sounds like Fernando Mendoza is making a good impression on Raiders rookies

After several solid years at Cal and a dominant final campaign at Indiana, Fernando Mendoza earned the right to be the No. 1 pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. But it wasn't just his elite play on the field that captivated a national audience or endeared him to his teammates and NFL decision-makers.

Who Mendoza is as a person, and his leadership skills, are what make people rally around him. It is why, even after watching every bit of tape that they could, the Raiders' brass couldn't officially say it was sold on Mendoza until after watching him at his Pro Day and having a sit-down meeting with him.

Being a great player between the lines is important for a franchise player, but more than anything, Las Vegas trusts Mendoza to be the kind of human being needed to turn this organization around. And it sounds like his rookie teammates are already loving being around the young quarterback.

Fernando Mendoza's rookie Las Vegas Raiders teammates are taking to him quickly

When Day 2 of the Raiders' rookie minicamp was complete, the local media got to speak with select draft picks. After Mendoza spoke, third-round outside linebacker Keyron Crawford took the podium, and he was asked about his impressions of the Indiana star before and after becoming teammates.

"Yeah, my agent called Fernando when I got drafted. Like, he immediately called him," Crawford admitted. "It was exciting 'cause I always watched his interviews, just because I thought he was a funny person. Like, he's just a hot character, but also very respectable. But being able to be alongside him, I'm gonna definitely learn pointers just like from him 'cause he's a very outstanding guy. Just being able to be around good people like that. But I feel like the entire building is like that. So, that was one of the best things when I realized once my name was called, I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to be around like a lot of good (expletive) people.'"

Second-round defensive back Treydan Stukes, whose current locker is apparently next to Mendoza's, also had great things to say about Las Vegas' hopeful franchise quarterback, not only on the field, but off the field as well.

"He is a super funny guy. It has been so much fun sitting next to him in the locker room," Stukes said. "It's been super cool getting to know him. I'm super excited to get to be his teammate. I love the way he attacks his work, and he's a cool guy off the field, too. So, super cool."

Third-rounder Trey Zuhn III has also seemingly loved his time with Mendoza so far. Funny enough, he gave Mendoza what would probably be the ultimate compliment to him, outside of comparing him to Tom Brady, which is that he's a "guy's guy." As Mendoza says, he just wants to be "one of the boys."

"He's just a guy's guy, honestly," Zuhn III told reporters. "He just connects with everybody, super friendly, easy to talk to, getting to know everybody. So, he's a great leader, and I'm happy to be working with him."

Zuhn III, who was announced as a guard but has experience playing both tackle and center, also noted that he and Mendoza are already getting some extra work in. Based on videos, it seemed like Zuhn III did some snapping at rookie minicamp, and that rapport was built in a hilarious way.

"(He) just texted (me) and (we) met at the hotel room last night and got some extra reps under center," Zuhn III explained. "It's cool just spending time with him, getting to know each other, getting a connection with him. So, yeah, it's been awesome."

Between the reputation that preceded him, his sense of humor and work ethic, and his desire to form relationships with those around him, it sounds like Mendoza is making a good impression on his fellow Raiders rookies.

Obviously, these guys aren't going to just criticize their new teammate or act like they're not excited to be paired with someone, especially a player as pivotal in the organization as the No. 1 overall pick quarterback. And while his teammates laid it on pretty thick, it seemed entirely genuine.

Mendoza has a lot to learn as he transitions to the NFL and adjusts to life under center in a West Coast offense. But thankfully, Mendoza hasn't forgotten who he is or stopped using one of his superpowers as a player, which is his ability to earn his teammates' trust and connect people.