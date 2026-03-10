It took 1 day of free agency for John Spytek to admit defeat on recent trade

Almost immediately after taking the Las Vegas Raiders' general manager job, John Spytek made it clear that he intended to build the team through the draft. He did, however, swing three trades last offseason, two of which saw the franchise give up draft capital.

The first move had Pete Carroll written all over it, as Las Vegas sent a 2025 third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for Geno Smith. While the two-time Pro Bowler was entrenched as the starter, Aidan O'Connell suffered an injury in the preseason finale, leading Spytek to make another move.

This time, he sent a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Kenny Pickett. While the Raiders' general manager already accepted defeat on the first move by releasing Smith, he conceded his loss on the Pickett move, as well, as the quarterback left Las Vegas on the first day of free agency.

John Spytek wastes no time admitting the Raiders' mistake as Kenny Pickett leaves in FA

Pickett was acquired to serve as Smith's backup and appeared in six games, making two starts. He threw for 188 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a 62.2% completion rate, while adding 22 rushing yards on five carries.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Pickett agreed to join the Carolina Panthers on the first day of the legal tampering period. Pickett signed just a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, with $4 million guaranteed.

Pickett's poor play, combined with Las Vegas landing the No. 1 overall pick and the rights to draft Fernando Mendoza, made it apparent that he wouldn't return in 2026. The fact that he received a deal worth up to $7.5 million solidified that he was never going to be back with the Raiders.

While Spytek will likely look to add a veteran quarterback to a room that is expected to include Mendoza and O'Connell, it was clear that Pickett was not going to be that player. Las Vegas needs an older quarterback who can teach the incoming rookie, not a player who is still relatively young and has not proven much at the professional level.

Credit to Spytek for cutting ties with a player who no longer served a purpose for the Raiders, despite giving up a fifth-rounder for him just last offseason. It shows that he is willing to accept his mistakes rather than compounding them, something all of Raider Nation should be thrilled with.

Of course, Las Vegas will still need another addition in the quarterback room. It was obvious, however, that Pickett was not meant to be that player. Look for Spytek to add another signal caller in the coming days.