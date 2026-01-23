It turns out Raiders aren't out of the running for Mike McDaniel after all

The Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching search has hit a stalemate.

Most of their presumed top candidates, like Davis Webb, Klint Kubiak and Mike LaFleur, are still coaching in the playoffs. Of the three leaders whom the Raiders requested for a second interview, only Ejiro Evero remains, as both Jeff Hafley and Jesse Minter took other head coaching gigs.

Las Vegas also interviewed former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel when the team's brass was down in Miami watching Indiana's Fernando Mendoza in the CFP National Championship Game. They spoke with him in-person, leading many to believe that he was a serious candidate.

Raider Nation, by and large, loves McDaniel. They just view him as an offensive coordinator. Unfortunately, just days after the interview, McDaniel reportedly agreed to become the Los Angeles Chargers' next offensive coordinator, shutting the door on a potential job in Las Vegas.

But is the door really shut?

Raiders still have an outside track to land Mike McDaniel

Upon reportedly accepting the job in Los Angeles, it was noted that McDaniel is still seeking a head coach position. At that time, only the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens looked like serious suitors, and the latter has since filled its vacancy.

Los Angeles' failure to announce the hiring of McDaniel, however, is worrying Chargers fans. Raider Nation knows this pain all too well, as Kliff Kingsbury notoriously spurned the franchise a few years back after all the bigwigs reported that he was signed, sealed and delivered.

So, McDaniel may feel like he is in the running for at least one head coaching vacancy, and that's why he hasn't let pen hit paper in Los Angeles.

But whose?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that McDaniel will interview for the head coach post with the Buffalo Bills on Friday. The Athletic's Ted Nguyen, however, in a now-deleted post, indicated that McDaniel is still in the running for the Raiders' head job, and that he has interest in it.

RELATED: Raiders would give Geno Smith ultimate slap in the face with this trade idea

Now, Nguyen may have deleted his post for a reason. Perhaps it was inaccurate. Or, perhaps he tipped the Raiders' hand, and the brass in Las Vegas stepped in. After all, very few legitimate rumors have surfaced about the Silver and Black's head coach search. It has all been mere speculation.

Once again, Raiders fans would love to have McDaniel in the building. His quarterback-friendly system could be just what Fernando Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 pick, needs early in his career. But the fanbase wants him as an offensive coordinator, and in this situation, he'd be the head coach.

The Raiders could do far, far worse than McDaniel, however. Yes, he is a bit eccentric, and questions have been asked about his ability to lead a team and not just be a great schematic mind. But if John Spytek and Tom Brady see something in him, then the fanbase should, too.

Plus, stealing him from the Chargers, a bitter AFC West rival, would be an all-time move from the front office in Las Vegas. Getting a great offensive mind in the building while ripping one away from a fierce opponent would be a double win for the organization.

McDaniel isn't necessarily at the top of Raider Nation's list, but he is an experienced head coach who is still just 42 years old. He could be around for a while. Not having to face him twice a year is a good thing as well, so the franchise has an extra incentive to hire him out from under Jim Harbaugh's nose.