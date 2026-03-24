Jackson Powers-Johnson described Maxx Crosby's return to Raiders perfectly

When the Las Vegas Raiders traded Maxx Crosby away to the Baltimore Ravens, it wasn't just as simple as a business transaction. Yes, the Silver and Black netted two first-round picks, but they lost a lot more than just a superstar edge rusher; they lost the team's undisputed voice and leader.

Young offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, in particular, has clung to Crosby's leadership and adopted his work ethic. Powers-Johnson recently spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Diamond Leung about Crosby's trade-that-never-was, and he described the star's return perfectly.

"Hard to lose him, but even better to get him back,” Powers-Johnson said.

Jackson Powers-Johnson is glad to have Maxx Crosby back in Las Vegas

Crosby isn't just the team's best player or its on-field leader; he's the one who gets the most out of everyone and takes young players under his wing. Just ask Powers-Johnson, who followed Crosby around the building last offseason and mimicked his routine, according to reports.

“It’s a guy who I train with every single day. He’s my guy, so to have him back in the building is a blessing for me," Powers-Johnson said. “Maxx Crosby is Maxx Crosby. Vegas is made for him, and he’s a Raider. So it’s not like he comes back and it’s awkward. He comes in, he’s doing the same thing he’s done every single day. And there’s not one step lost.”

The second half of Powers-Johnson's statement is exactly what Raider Nation wants to hear. Crosby clearly felt like no ill-will existed between the two sides, as the Las Vegas front office simply honored his trade request, which he has now rescinded. He wants to be a Raider, and they want him to be.

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But it is also great to read that Powers-Johnson, one of the team's bright, young stars, doesn't see any awkwardness between the two sides. Crosby is who he is; there is nothing fake about the guy. He is an open book, and he does what he does. His job is to be the best defensive end in the NFL.

And it sounds like he is back in the team facility bright and early every morning, just as he was before the trade and all the drama went down. The team may look a bit different now, as the Raiders were quite active in free agency, but as always, Crosby is the key holdover.

Second-year wideout Jack Bech also spoke with Leung, and he echoed Powers-Johnson's sentiment.

“Maxx has really taken me under his wing, going in every morning, getting after it,” Bech said. “For us to be able to have somebody like Maxx in my corner, being a mentor, the leader, the hard work, he is just teaching me so much."

Bech and Powers-Johnson have shown tons of promise in their first two seasons. With a clear indication of what position Powers-Johnson will now play, and if he can stay healthy, he figures to be around a while. Bech is also finding his footing and should be a key fixture.

Crosby is intent on being a Raider for life, so the three should remain teammates for quite some time.

If there was any worry about a feeling of awkwardness between the two sides, it is now clear that nothing has changed. Powers-Johnson made sure fans know that, and Bech wasn't too far behind in explaining how much Crosby means to him and the team.