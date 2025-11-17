Jakobi Meyers did something on Sunday he was never going to do with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders notably traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the trade deadline. While fans were initially excited about the return of a 4th and a 6th-round pick, and still are to an extent, the Raiders' first game after trading the veteran wideout was a harsh wakeup call.

Just two days after dealing Meyers, Las Vegas traveled to take on the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. While the Raiders kept things close, losing 10-7, the offense was brutally inept, and the team's rookie wide receivers really struggled in Meyers' place.

By contrast, the Jacksonville offense, despite not having star wideouts Travis Hunter or Brian Thomas Jr., immediately felt Meyers' presence. They scored 29 points last week against a tough Houston Texans secondary, albeit in a loss. Meyers led the Jaguars in both receptions and receiving yards.

Jakobi Meyers was Jaguars' leading receiver in rout of Chargers

On Sunday, Jacksonville got a crack at the Los Angeles Chargers, and they absolutely dismantled them. In the 35-6 victory, without Thomas and Hunter, once again, Meyers caught 5 passes for 64 yards, both of which led the Jaguars.

It is safe to say that, with the Raiders, Meyers was never going to blow out the Chargers, at least not this year, nor lead the team in both receptions and yards. Las Vegas has lost its last three matchups with Los Angeles, and Meyers only led the team in both receptions and yards one time this year.

Ironically, that was against the Chargers in Week 2, but a good portion of that production came in garbage time with the Raiders down two scores. With a healthy Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker emerging, Meyers was far from Las Vegas' No. 1 option.

Of course, when Thomas returns for the Jaguars, and if Meyers is still in Jacksonville when Hunter comes back next season, that equation may change. But for now, he is reunited with a wide receivers coach that he really succeeded under, and he's thriving while playing for a winning team.

Jacksonville's winning was, in a way, bad for the 4th-round draft pick that the Raiders got in the deal. But fans should remember that Las Vegas gets the better of the two picks between the Jaguars and the Minnesota Vikings, and the latter is currently 4-6 and on a two-game losing streak.

Also, the Chargers' loss helps the Raiders' strength of schedule go down a bit, which may help them to get a higher pick when draft tiebreakers come into consideration. Ultimately, Raider Nation can't help but feel happy for Meyers, as the veteran wideout handled his exit from Las Vegas gracefully.