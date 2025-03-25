Jakobi Meyers stat proves why Raiders need to extend WR

Wide receiver is still a need for the Las Vegas Raiders but they're clearly not too desperate because they have a great one already on the roster. Jakobi Meyers isn't just one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL, he's one of the most underrated players regardless of position.

When the Raiders traded away Davante Adams, they needed a new No. 1 wide receiver. Meyers stepped up in a major way. Despite missing two games, he finished with a career-high 87 receptions for 1,027 yards.

He did this while receiving arguably the worst quarterback play in the NFL all last season. In fact, outside of his rookie year with Tom Brady, Meyers has never had anything close to a quarterback of Geno Smith's caliber throwing him the ball.

Meyers had plenty of impressive stats last season but arguably the most impressive is that he didn't drop a single pass on 129 targets. He was the only high-volume wide receiver in the NFL last season to not drop a pass.

However, this was not an anomaly. Over the last three seasons, Meyers has a drop rate of 1.5%, which is the best in the NFL for receivers who have seen at least 200 targets.

Meyers can fairly argue that he has the best hands in the NFL right now. This is important because he's entering a contract year with the Raiders.

He's still only 28 and has certainly done enough to earn an extension. The Raiders would be wise to pay him ASAP. He's likely earned a contract that pays him in the $20 million a year range.

If the Raiders let him hit free agency, his price is only going to go up. Josh McDaniels with the New England Patriots is definitely chomping at the bit for a reunion. The Raiders probably can't outspend the Patriots next offseason so they need to lock him up now before the price goes up.