Jakobi Meyers' value for young Raiders wide receivers continues to be fortified

Throughout his NFL career, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has put up solid numbers despite lackluster quarterback play with both the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. This has allowed him to largely fly under the radar.

Last season, he caught passes from a trio of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder, yet he still recorded a career-high 87 receptions and topped 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career. Remarkably, he also had zero drops on 129 targets.

Because the Raiders do not have a proverbial No. 1 wide receiver and Geno Smith is a massive upgrade under center, Meyers could be set up for another dramatic increase in production in 2025. However, Las Vegas selected rookies like Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. this year, both of whom will have an opportunity to prove that they can become the team's top wideout this season.

Jakobi Meyers is the ultimate asset for young Raiders wide receivers

The "Jakobi Meyers is underrated" drum is an easy one to beat over and over again during the offseason. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report just hit the drum again by putting Meyers at No. 5 on his list of the six most underrated wide receivers in the NFL.

"Jakobi Meyers has quietly evolved into one of the NFL’s most consistent receivers," Kay wrote. "Despite coming into his prime on an offensively challenged New England Patriots squad and subsequently joining a Las Vegas Raiders organization hindered by its own quarterback woes, the big pass-catcher has been a steady contributor for a half-decade and counting."

This level of perseverance and ability to adapt is rarely found in the NFL, and it is an incredible lesson to learn for a set of Raiders rookie wideouts who are sure to face trials and tribulations during their first professional seasons.

RELATED: Raiders training camp battles that could make or break the 2025 season

Kay went on to describe Meyers' exact role in Las Vegas and what particular skills he brings to the table. He also made several notes about what his limitations are as a receiver.

"While Meyers isn’t the type of player an offense can be built upon, he’s a perfect complementary piece," Kay wrote. "He may lack speed and athleticism, but he has the size, hands, route-running skills and blocking ability to fit into nearly any system and thrive."

There might not be a better lesson for the Raiders' crew of rookie receivers to learn than how to be a part of a system and maximize one's strengths while also working on their deficiencies. Meyers is the perfect player for these prospects to model themselves after.

The Raiders wide receiver corps is very inexperienced, so a veteran presence like Meyers has extra value beyond what he has shown he can produce on the field. Meyers will probably never escape the umbrella of being underrated and underappreciated, but the Raiders know his value, tangibly and intangibly, and ultimately, that is all that matters.