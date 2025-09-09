Jakobi Meyers wasted no time proving why Raiders need to extend him

Jakobi Meyers had a career year in 2024 for the Las Vegas Raiders, as he finished with 1,027 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 87 receptions despite missing two games. He was hoping to receive a contract extension this offseason as he only has one year remaining on his current deal.

The Raiders' new brass of John Spytek and Pete Carroll decided, instead, to treat 2025 as a prove-it year for their leading wide receiver. The decision prompted a trade request, which the franchise revealed they had no intention of granting.

While most players, particularly wide receivers, would sit out until they are extended or traded, it always appeared as if Meyers' request was more of a negotiation tactic than a true desire to be moved, as he suited up in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

Jakobi Meyers continues to prove why the Raiders need to extend him

He then showed exactly why the front office was wrong to not extend him, as he recorded 97 receiving yards on eight receptions, five of which went for first downs. It has become clear that the decision not to extend him before the season could cost the Raiders money in the long run.

Not extending Meyers ahead of the season was puzzling from the start, as Las Vegas isn't exactly deep at wide receiver, and he is clearly the best player in the room. Bleacher Report's Brett Sobleski noted that his strong performance will only help his future pay.

"Meyers has been in a contract dispute with the Raiders' front office over the past couple of months. Despite a pending trade request, though, he's gone about business as usual," Sobleski wrote. "Against New England, he caught eight passes for 97 yards. All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers also exited in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. If the Georgia product is out, Meyers becomes more valuable to the Raiders' aerial attack."

The Raiders brought in Geno Smith this offseason to replace the combination of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. With significant improvement under center and Meyers, along with Brock Bowers, set to dominate the targets, choosing not to extend him was a significant risk.

Meyers was on the field for 59 of the Raiders' 63 offensive snaps on Sunday, which was the most of anyone outside of Smith and the offensive line. He also led the team with ten targets, two more than Bowers, although Bowers missed the entire fourth quarter.

Outside of the wide receiver and first-team All-Pro tight end, no other Las Vegas player was targeted more than four times. While Bowers is not expected to miss time, if he does, Meyers' price tag will likely continue to rise significantly.

The front office would be wise to lock up their leading wideout sooner rather than later.

