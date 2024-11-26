Jalen Milroe's poor performance could complicate the Raiders draft plans
By Jason Willis
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders fell to a paltry 2-9 as the Denver Broncos completed the season sweep and recorded their first-ever win in Allegiant Stadium. In the game, the Raiders' starting quarterback Gardner Minshew injured his collarbone and will be out for the remainder of the season.
While Minshew's injury is irrelevant to the team's future, it exacerbates the Raiders' glaring quarterback issues. With second-year pro Aidan O'Connell poised to return from injury, he likely takes the reigns as the starter again. While he is certainly the best option on the team, his physical limitations still hold the team back tremendously. Behind him, Desmond Ridder has shown almost nothing.
All that to say the Raiders are going to be in the market for a quarterback this off-season. After putting themselves in this position by not being aggressive in getting a rookie quarterback the last few off-seasons, they find themselves faced with one of the worst quarterback classes in recent memory.
Fortunately, the presumed top two quarterback prospects, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders had quality games and should be the Raiders' top targets in April. However, what if they are not able to nab them? With all the bad teams in the league this season, it is not out of the question, and the passers behind those had their struggles on Saturday.