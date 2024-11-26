Jalen Milroe's poor performance could complicate the Raiders draft plans
By Jason Willis
Not many great QB options in 2025 Draft
While the placement of the quarterbacks on big boards is certainly going to vary from team to team, most would agree that Ward and Sanders are at the top. Behind them, however, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe has made a compelling case for himself this season.
Consistently creating highlight plays with his legs and some improvement with his arm, his showdown against vaunted defensive mind Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners was one many draft pundits had circled. Unfortunately for Milroe, it was his worst game of the season.
In a game the Crimson Tide lost 24-3, Milroe recorded just 164 passing yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. The way the stats were recorded tells the full story as it was clear Milroe was not comfortable when forced to move off his first read. While play-caller Kalen DeBoer has done a good job this season of making things easy on him, it is clear he still has lots of development left to endure.
Still, Milroe having an NFL career is not completely out of the realm of possibility. He is still the most athletic quarterback in the class and will almost certainly put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine when he runs the 40 and can throw the ball on air to show off his arm. As mentioned, he needs more development but the fact he has developed so much already is encouraging.
Milroe still has one more regular season game to convince NFL teams that the Oklahoma game was a fluke when he and Alabama take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday. He could even choose to return to school as he has one more year of collegiate eligibility. Alas, this is Milroe's best chance of being a top-ten selection so, if he declares, teams, like the Raiders, will have to be patient with his development if they draft him.