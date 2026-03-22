Jalen Nailor reveals his reasoning for signing with Klint Kubiak's Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the big winners of the 2026 NFL free agency period. They were able to upgrade their offensive line with a splash signing of Tyler Linderbaum, while revamping their defense at all three levels.

John Spytek also landed another weapon for projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, signing Jalen Nailor to a three-year, $35 million deal with $23 million guaranteed. Many felt that the price tag was steep for a wide receiver who has never had 30 receptions or 500 yards in a season.

Las Vegas, however, is banking on Nailor's upside, as he steps out of a role where his touches were limited behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The wideout recently discussed his decision to come back to Las Vegas, where he played his high school football.

Jalen Nailor reveals why he signed with Klint Kubiak and the Raiders

While Nailor has never received more than 53 targets in a season, he has been a scoring threat. Over the past two seasons, the wide receiver has accounted for 10 touchdowns on just 57 receptions. He appeared on the Up & Adams Show on Thursday, revealing why he decided to join the Raiders.

"I feel like it was a component of multiple things. Coaching staff, of course, the front office. I feel like those are great people, and I just feel like they absolutely wanted me the most is what it seemed like," Nailor explained. "So, I just went with my gut feeling. Just to have this offense that the team is putting together, this defense that's incredible on paper, so far. So, I'm just excited to bring some winning to this Raiders organization and these fans."

Nailor touched on his conversations with head coach Klint Kubiak.

"It was more so just how they see me as a player. The type of guy that I've been... Just knowing the offense that Kubiak runs and how he gets his guys the ball, gets them in space just to let them do what they do, and I'm excited for this opportunity," Nailor said. "It's more of a thing that they see my skillset, and they know how to use me correctly within the offense. Motions, jet sweeps, things like that. Taking the top off the defense. I feel like I'm a complete receiver that can do all aspects at this receiver role. I'm just excited for this opportunity. I'm a competitor at heart and this is just going to showcase the type of competitor that I am."

He noted how Kubiak used Rashid Shaheed, who played for the then-offensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints in 2024 and Seattle Seahawks in 2025, was appealing to him.

"Yeah, of course (it was attractive). Shaheed has tremendous speed. I have decent speed, as well, but just to fill that kind of role. The guy that can just, when a play is needed, explosive play, that I could be that guy that they can rely on and depend on to go out and do that."

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Nailor also discussed how he has already been able to tell that Raider Nation is a special fanbase.

"Just how they are on social media. The amount of comments, the amount of DMs that I've received, so far, from them has just been nothing but love. And they're excited, as well, and I'm excited, as well, to go out there and compete, man. I feel like this organization and fanbase is due for some winning football. So, I'm excited to see the die-hard fans in action."

He added that he learned the passion of the fanbase during his lone appearance at Allegiant Stadium, a 3-0 Minnesota Vikings victory in 2023.

"They ride with their (team) no matter what. No matter what the score is, they're always going to ride with their (team). So, I'm just excited, man, just to put on that (Silver and Black) and go out and perform in front of these great fans."

Nailor, who has plenty of upside, figures to have a big role in the Raiders' offense this season. While Brock Bowers will, naturally, be the top target for Mendoza, or whoever begins the season under center, Nailor is currently slotted atop the wide receiver depth chart, alongside Tre Tucker.

Although fans may have questioned the decision to give him $35 million in free agency, it is clear that Nailor has the potential to break out in his first year in Las Vegas. He has already proven that he can create separation from defensive backs during his time in Minnesota.

As he steps into a bigger role with the Raiders, he will now have the opportunity to translate his separation ability into big plays and more production.