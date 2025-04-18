When the offseason began for the Las Vegas Raiders, both the organization and fan base knew one thing for sure: the team needed a franchise quarterback. Many advocated for using the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft on a young signal-caller to develop under experienced head coach Pete Carroll, but the Raiders traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, which threw a wrench into things.

No longer would the team be selecting a top-flight quarterback on Day 1 of the draft; they needed to target a player who would be available in the second round or beyond. Raider Nation began to rally around the idea that Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart could be the answer with the No. 37 overall pick.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, Dart began to fly up the draft boards after impressive showings at several pre-draft events, and many felt that he may not make it out of the top 10, let alone to round two. His invitation to attend the NFL Draft supported this notion, as the league made an effort this year to only have surefire Day 1 prospects in attendance.

Jaxson Dart’s latest NFL Draft decision is a miracle for the Raiders

However, on Friday, the NFL sent out an updated list of prospects who were set to attend the NFL Draft at Lambeau Stadium next Thursday. Notably missing from the list was Dart, who reportedly backed out just under a week before the event.

This development signals that Dart and his camp are not confident that he'll be drafted in the first round, which is great news for the Raiders. If Dart is suddenly available on Day 2 of the draft, the team can pass on a player like Shedeur Sanders at No. 6 without hesitation.

Not only will the Silver and Black be able to take the best player available in the first round, but they now have a higher chance of landing a suitable replacement for Geno Smith when his contract is up. There is no guarantee that Dart will fall all the way to No. 37, but this news is nothing but positive for the Raiders.

Related: The real Raiders-worthy QB prospect that everyone has forgotten about

Las Vegas will still have some competition for the Ole Miss quarterback, as teams like the Browns and Giants pick ahead of them in round two. Several other franchises may trade into the back half of the first round as well to secure his talents, but the Raiders now have that option as well.

Dart has plenty of connections to the franchise, as his college coach, Lane Kiffin, was once the head coach in Oakland and also served as Pete Carroll's assistant for many years at Southern California. He also played his final year of high school football with Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson, so there is already a familiarity there under center.

While it may still be a long shot that the Raiders land Dart, the option is certainly back on the table. Whether he falls in their lap or the team trades up for him, it'd be hard to feel upset if Las Vegas grabs their quarterback of the future in this year's draft.