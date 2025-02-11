With the NFL season now officially at an end with the Eagles' victory over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, it is time for an off-season that promises to be a dramatic one. For the Raiders, nothing is more paramount than the hole at quarterback. Simply, they are not a serious team with either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell under center.

Unfortunately for them, the quarterback market is going to be a tricky one. There are veterans available, such as Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, but neither is really moving the needle at this stage in their career. Sam Darnold represents the best of the group after a career year in Minnesota, but his volatility makes for a risky signing.

Most years, Las Vegas would be in a prime spot to select a quarterback at sixth overall. However, in a historically weak quarterback class, there simply aren’t many options and certainly aren’t enough quarterbacks to go around.

However, because it’s the NFL Draft, many have started looking for quarterbacks to fill the needs that so many teams have and one name seems to be popping up more than any other. Strangely, it’s not Jalen Milroe and his athletic ability or even Will Howard and his championship pedigree that’s getting the boost, instead, it is the Ole Miss product Jaxson Dart.