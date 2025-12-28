Jay Glazer dropped Maxx Crosby report Raiders fans are not interested in hearing

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves in an unenviable position with superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby. If you haven't been briefed on what has transpired with the organization over the last several days, perhaps you've been living under a rock, but we'll catch you up anyway.

On Friday, the Raiders shut down Crosby for the rest of the 2025 NFL season due to a lingering knee injury that Pete Carroll said Crosby suffered in Week 7. Crosby then left the building in frustration, according to reports, and Carroll confirmed that in a press conference later on Friday.

Crosby then posted several videos on his Instagram story of him playing basketball and being on a trampoline with his daughter, which led some fans to believe that he was taking a petty shot at the Las Vegas front office by showing that he is healthy enough to do such things.

Jay Glazer says Maxx Crosby is not happy with Raiders for shutting him down

Simply put, things are a mess for the Raiders and Crosby. A good portion of the fan base wants the two sides to reconcile, but there is also a faction of Raider Nation that is fine with trading the 28-year-old defensive end for a mountain of draft picks.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, who was the first to report that Crosby left the building after the dispute on Friday, spoke on Fox NFL Sunday about the latest on the situation. No matter what side of the aisle Las Vegas fans are on, they won't like hearing what Glazer had to say.

"Look, I've been on the phone with Maxx a bunch over the last couple days. He is not happy. He's like, 'Jay, I play football. This is what I do, I've had a knee injury since like Week 3, I've played with it the entire time. They told me they're shutting me down," Glazer said, to which Crosby allegedly responded. "I was like, 'No, absolutely not. I play football. There's no shutting it down for me; I want to be out there. I want to be out there with my teammates.' It just wasn't acceptable to Maxx. Remember back at the trade deadline, guys, I said that Maxx Crosby told me and told the Raiders, 'I don't wanna get traded anywhere, no matter what.' You gotta wonder now if that still holds true, despite this."

Obviously, the part about Maxx being unhappy is not good. It isn't good for him or the franchise. The Raiders want to charge a high price for him and not feel like they're in a bind, but Crosby also needs to save some face and not give off the wrong vibes to teams that may want to trade for him.

Crosby has always been a stand-up person and has done a lot for the organization and the surrounding communities. But his tenure with the Silver and Black simply cannot end like this. He can't become the next Davante Adams or Khalil Mack. It just can't happen for Crosby.

Another interesting component of what Glazer said is that Crosby allegedly told him he suffered an injury in Week 3. Crosby's injury was only made public knowledge in Week 7, as Carroll told reporters this week. That discrepancy puts the timeline a whole month off.

No matter how you slice it, Glazer's report is not good, and even though they needed to, fans weren't particularly interested in hearing it. It seems like with every report, the Raiders and Crosby seem more and more likely to be heading for a divorce. Hopefully, it's an amicable one. Think about the kids!