Darren Mougey just said what John Spytek won't about Raiders' No. 1 pick

The Las Vegas Raiders are operating this offseason covertly, and that is a good thing. The trio of John Spytek, Klint Kubiak and Tom Brady is apparently seeing eye-to-eye on the organization's major decisions, but that doesn't mean that they'll reveal them to anyone, especially not the media.

While that may be frustrating for Raider Nation, all will be forgiven if Las Vegas turns things around, at least in part, due to their veil of secrecy giving them a competitive advantage. This pertains to several of the franchise's looming decisions, like whether or not they select Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall.

It wouldn't make sense for the Silver and Black to tip their hand this early in the offseason, and while all three of them have praised Mendoza, none of them has confirmed that he'll be a Raider. At least not yet. Spytek even told reporters on Tuesday that he is always listening to offers.

But don't worry, New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey basically just spilled the beans.

Jets GM Darren Mougey doesn't think Raiders will trade back from No. 1

Mougey, like Spytek, spoke to the media at the 2026 NFL scouting combine on Tuesday. The Jets currently hold the No. 2 pick in April's draft, and Mougey was directly asked whether or not he has already or intends to try to move up to No. 1.

"I talk to Spytek and those guys often, as I do with other teams. (We) talk about moving up, moving back. We'll talk about all those things," Mougey said. "But I don't think that's happening. You can ask Spytek, though."

Based on Mougey's tone and laughter while answering the question, it seems like he got a resounding "No" from the Raiders' front office. Las Vegas won't confirm its plans, but if the Jets' general manager seems to think that it's unlikely that the Silver and Black will move back, then they likely won't.

Of course, another team could come swooping in. The Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 3 pick, and the Cleveland Browns, who are picking at No. 6, both stand out as teams that could be motivated to move up the draft board. The Raiders could justify moving down just a few spots like this.

But it's far-fetched to think that the Las Vegas brass would rather move down two or five spots instead of just one. If they told the Jets "No," which they seemingly did, it's hard to imagine they'd still be in conversations with other teams further down the board.

Mendoza, by all accounts, will be the pick, and it's the right choice for the new era under Kubiak. It may be a while until fans get official confirmation on that front; in fact, the Raiders may hold that info until draft night. But Mougey essentially spoiled the surprise while speaking to the media on Tuesday.