Jim Plunkett explains big way Raiders can help Fernando Mendoza succeed

The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the easiest selections in franchise history when they made Fernando Mendoza the No. 1 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The move has given the fanbase a much-needed glimpse of hope, which has not been there for quite some time.

It is a breath of fresh air as well, as Mendoza is just the sixth quarterback the Raiders have taken in the first round in their illustrious history. While they haven't had success with the previous five selections, there is plenty of optimism that Mendoza's career will turn out much differently.

Las Vegas has already gotten off to a strong start in terms of building the team around Mendoza. However, there is still plenty of work to be done. Raiders legend Jim Plunkett recently shared exactly how the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner can succeed in the NFL: Build the offensive line.

Jim Plunkett shares what will help Fernando Mendoza turn the Las Vegas Raiders around

The Raiders are hopeful that Mendoza can finally lead the team back to relevance after more than two decades of struggles. The moves that the organization has made this offseason show that they are doing everything they can to set him up for success when he eventually takes the reins under center.

Plunkett shared with Vegas Nation that he believes Las Vegas should build up the offensive line so as to help the young player perform best.

"He's going to do well, and they're going to help him," Plunkett assured fans. "One thing, Mr. Davis, Al Davis -- and Mark has learned from his dad -- but you don't have an offense unless you have offensive linemen. And that's what (he's) going to make sure that he has in front of him, too, so he can do what he does best, and that's throw the football, and sometimes take off and run... He's going to do well."

Plunkett knows the importance of great play up front, as the Raiders had a strong offensive line during both of his Super Bowl runs. His offensive line during Super Bowl XV included Hall of Famers Art Shell and Gene Upshaw, along with Dave Dalby, Mickey Marvin, and Henry Lawrence.

While the two Hall of Famers were retired and replaced by Bruce Davis and Charley Hannah when the Raiders won Super Bowl XVIII, the other three were still in place, giving the team continuity. Although Las Vegas fielded one of the league's worst offensive lines in 2025, good pieces are in place.

Kolton Miller and Jackson-Powers Johnson's return from their respective season-ending injuries, along with the offseason splash for Tyler Linderbaum, should provide a boost. A competition will occur for the other two starting spots, but the unit is in a much better place than it was last season.

Of course, the younger Davis is not in charge of football operations in Las Vegas; John Spytek is running things. But he has shown that he understands the importance of building out a strong offensive line.

Now, Raider Nation can only hope Mendoza develops and follows Plunkett's footsteps as a former Heisman Trophy winner to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl title.