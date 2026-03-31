John Spytek addresses Raiders neglecting to sign offensive tackle in FA

The Las Vegas Raiders were among the busiest teams in free agency. No team handed out more money in total guarantees, according to Over The Cap, while only the Tennessee Titans spent more total money. It has been an offseason of big investments.

While the team was very aggressive in filling most of their needs, they were unable to address every single hole on the roster. That shouldn't be a surprise. considering just how many issues there were to fix coming off a 3-14 season.

One area many thought Las Vegas still needed to address was right tackle, as DJ Glaze struggled mightily in his second NFL season. John Spytek discussed his decision not to pursue an offensive tackle in free agency, while hinting that he could target the position in the 2026 NFL Draft instead.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek addresses decision not to target OT in free agency

The Raiders currently have four offensive tackles under contract who have NFL experience: Kolton Miller, Glaze, Charles Grant and Joshua Miles. The former is set to return from injury and will reclaim his starting left tackle spot, with Glaze and Grant currently set to compete for the right tackle spot.

Glaze regressed last season, while Grant, who people in the building are reportedly impressed with, hardly got to see the field. Still, Spytek opted not to pursue an offensive tackle in free agency, revealing his reasoning while he met with the media on Monday at the 2026 NFL Annual Meeting.

"I think it's twofold. Kolton, obviously, will be back. We're looking forward to him getting back, and DJ [Glaze]and Charles Grant, for sure. But there aren't good tackles (in free agency), necessarily. You're not typically signing a guy that you're just going to plug in and play at left tackle in free agency," Spytek explained. "It's really challenging to do, and that's why you've got to draft those guys and develop them and then re-sign them. I mean, that's the formula, I think. And so, we looked at a lot of different guys, and we ultimately felt pretty comfortable with the three (main) guys that we have on the roster or in the building right now. And then we've got 10 picks in the draft, and we have an opportunity to build from that standpoint, too, which, to me, is the best way to do it."

While the Raiders have spent third-round picks in the past two drafts to select Glaze and Grant, it sounds like Spytek is not ruling out going back to that same well in April. The entire offensive line struggled last year, as then-offensive line coach Brennan Carroll did little to develop the young unit.

He has since been fired and replaced with Rick Dennison, who has had plenty of success at the NFL level, serving on the staff of four Super Bowl champion teams. Spytek also addressed how the addition of Dennison should benefit Las Vegas' offense and the offensive line, in particular.

"I think it's great. It's great for (head coach) Klint (Kubiak) because I don't know if there's anybody that knows that outside zone scheme and can teach it as well as 'Rico' does," Spytek said. "And his track record is what it is. I think he's got four Super Bowl rings, too. And everywhere they go, they run the football, and they protect the quarterback. And there's a lot that goes into that. There's the scheme, there's the calls, there's the technique, there's the teaching of all of it, and he's very well accredited in that space."

The young players on the Raiders' offensive line should benefit tremendously from the change from Carroll to Dennison. While it is up to the young players to earn the starting right tackle role, it should be noted that Spytek was somewhat high on Grant, as he was the general manager who selected him.

Klint Kubiak also met with reporters on Tuesday at the NFL Annual League Meeting, and he effectively echoed Spytek's sentiment about the promise that the current offensive tackle room in Las Vegas has shown.

"I'm really excited about those guys," Kubiak said. "Kolton's going to get healthy here and be ready, hopefully by veteran mini-camp. I think DJ (Glaze) is a really good, young player. We're developing Charles (Grant). So, I think we got three guys that can play."

Kubiak was then asked about Glaze, in particular, and what he needs to improve on after a sophomore slump. He didn't dive into specifics, but said that Glaze, like the rest of his offensive teammates, will need to buy into the new system so that they can play fast on Sundays.

To echo Spytek once again, Kubiak was asked about the importance of adding Dennison as the offensive line coach in Las Vegas, a longtime confidant of his. He shared the same feelings as the Raiders' general manager.

"I told Rick, 'I'm not going to Vegas without you,' initially. I told him that in New Orleans, I told him that in Seattle," Kubiak said. "I've been really fortunate to get to work with Rick. He was the offensive coordinator when I worked with Denver, and he teaches me more than I've ever told him. His experience in this scheme, his ability as a coach to get the best out of his players, his ability to scheme offensively. He's as good as it gets."

Ultimately, the Raiders prioritized adding youth this offseason. As Spytek noted, there weren't any young difference-makers available in free agency at right tackle. Instead, Grant and Glaze will have a chance to lock down the role for the foreseeable future.

The duo could face competition from yet another rookie, however, as protecting projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will be pivotal. But fans are now clear on why Spytek opted not to address the position in free agency.