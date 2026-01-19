John Spytek adds immediate-impact players in Raiders 3-round mock draft

There are less then 100 days until the Las Vegas Raiders make it official with the Indiana Hoosiers' finest prospect ever, quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

John Spytek won't have to do much research with the No. 1 overall pick, or so we're led to believe. However, Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft will be where the rubber really meets the road for the Silver and Black.

This piece focuses on the obvious choice atop the draft order, along with a peak at what the second and third rounds could bring for an organization that must build around its newest prospective centerpiece.

2026 Raiders 3-round mock draft builds the foundation for a resurgence

Round 1, Pick 1 - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

It's only January, but no one expects any other name to be mentioned here when the Raiders are on the clock in April.

Mendoza experienced a Joe Burrow-like rise up draft boards after a Heisman-winning season. What is even more impressive is that he's getting better as time goes on. In the Ohio State win, he immediately got knocked out of the game, only to return in an instant to vanquish one of the best defenses in recent college football history.

In 15 games, Mendoza's completion percentage has never dipped below 50%. For comparison, his quarterback rating (QBR, not passer rating) is over 90 overall for the season, while Geno Smith averaged a 34 rating for all the games he played in.

With Smith likely on his way out of town, the door will be wide open for Mendoza to start on day one. He'll be given the keys to the franchise just like Burrow and every other quarterback who has been selected number one this decade.

Every signal-caller who has been chosen first overall since 2020 has gotten to the playoffs, save for Cam Ward. Mendoza will have a lot of pressure to contend in the AFC West in Year 1 and make a similar run to the postseason sooner rather than later.

Round 2, Pick 36 - Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

John Spytek might let Malcolm Koonce walk in free agency, barring a change of heart. Therefore, the Raiders can look to the second round to begin their rebuild on defense with Jacas. He can be Maxx Crosby's bookend and take some pressure off the secondary with more pass rush.

Jacas topped the Big Ten in sacks with 11 and hasn't missed a game in his Illini career. At Illinois, Bret Bielema has produced draftable defenders like Devon Witherspoon, Kerby Joseph, Jer'Zhan Newton and now Jacas.

Round 3, Pick 67 - Skylar Bell, WR UConn

Not exactly a household name, UConn's Skyler Bell will explode onto many NFL fans' radars in the coming months. The idea here is that Bell serves as a Jakobi Meyers replacement, only a smaller, more explosive version.

Bell torched defenses all season in 2025 to the tune of 101 catches, which ranked third in the FBS. He finished with more yards, touchdowns and catches than superstars like USC's Makai Lemon and the 2027 draft's no-brainer WR1, Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State.

For his achievements, Bell was named as a unanimous All-American. Quite an impressive feat, especially considering the Huskies are much more of a basketball school than a football powerhouse.