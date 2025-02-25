John Spytek delivers strong statement on Isaiah Pola-Mao

The Las Vegas Raiders made their first notable roster move of the offseason when they gave safety Isaiah Pola-Mao a two-year contract extension. The 25-year-old had a breakout season in 2024 after getting thrust into the starting role following the injury to Marcus Epps.

While the Raiders have a mostly new coaching staff and front office, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was retained and it's clear that he's high on Pola-Mao.

General manager John Spytek explained why the team decided to give Pola-Mao a new contract before free agency.

"Isaiah was a guy that given an opportunity last year when Marcus [Epps] got hurt, really stepped up and played well," Spytek said during his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine. "And I think you've got to give a lot of respect to a young kid that's undrafted and has a chance to get thrust in the starting lineup, and next thing you know, he's playing at a good level. And we noticed it in Tampa, and talking to the coaches, PG [Patrick Graham] that was here, thought he was critical. I spent some time talking to a couple of the other players in the locker room, and they had a lot of really positive things to say about him. And I think for Isaiah and for the Raiders, it made a lot of sense to do this deal, and hopefully this is just a starting point for him."

The Raiders have done a very poor job of developing young talent but it seems like Graham is a coach who can get the most out of his players. Pete Carroll has also done phenomenal work with defensive backs in the past. Pola-Mao could have a very bright future in Las Vegas and should be one of their starting safeties for at least the 2025 season.