John Spytek details exactly what he's looking for when building the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of work to do this offseason after a 3-14 finish in 2025. They have already got things moving in the right direction after naming Klint Kubiak their next head coach, landing their top target in this year's hiring cycle.

Of course, the projected selection of Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick had plenty to do with that. The moves will solidify the two most important spots in an organization, as Las Vegas will finally have a head coach and franchise quarterback combination capable of turning things around.

Still, there is much more to do, as the Raiders need reinforcements on both sides of the ball. General manager John Spytek spoke to the media at the NFL combine, however, and revealed what he is looking for when it comes to roster construction. It's hard not to get excited.

John Spytek reveals how he is hoping to build the Raiders roster

Spytek will have nearly $100 million in cap space and 10 draft picks to work with this offseason. He discussed his roster-building philosophy during his press conference at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He initially detailed how NIL money affects how prospects come into the league.

"They come in almost like pros now. So, it's not really a question we got to worry about anymore. We know what they're about and what they'll do with money, and it's good for them."

He was later asked about how NIL detracts from a prospect's upside, as many enter the league at an older age.

"I wouldn't say it detracts a ton. Our analytics department gets mad at me anytime we put a guy up there that's a little bit older, that's in his sixth year or whatever, but we're just looking for good football players."

The Raiders' general manager later revealed the intangibles that he's looking for while roster building.

"Humility, a great passion to play the game of football. It's such a hard game. Your competitive spirit has to run really high. You've got to be willing to play through a bunch of tough circumstances. And, to me, it always goes back to the love of the game. The guys that truly love the game of football. They love to practice. They love to prepare. They love to watch film. They love to play hurt. So, I mean, those things, I'm kind of uncompromising on those things."

RELATED: John Spytek just turned the heat up on Raiders' Maxx Crosby like never before

Spytek later noted that players getting NIL money makes it easier to evaluate their hunger, as you don't have to worry about what they will do when they get money for the first time. He noted that the front office is looking to give Kubiak as many good players as they can who fit his scheme.

He also added that the scouting department is looking to find players who are also the right people, something that was evident in his first rookie class. Spytek noted that a bad interview typically won't affect his draft board, but something unknown popping up on medical reports will.

In a scrum later in the day, Las Vegas' general manager revealed that he likes to watch potential draft picks play against future NFL players when the stakes are higher. He revealed his non-negotiables when it comes to roster building.

"Somebody that doesn't love football. It's way too hard of a game with way too big of expectations. Those guys just don't do it for me."

Raiders fans should be thrilled with Spytek's comments, as it appears that the team is focused on bringing in high-character players with a passion for the game. Of course, Mendoza, who is all but a lock to be selected first overall, certainly fits that bill.

While free agency and the draft are less than a month and just about two months away, respectively, Raider Nation should have an idea of the type of players Spytek is looking to bring in. It won't be long until Las Vegas' general manager gets to continue to execute that vision.