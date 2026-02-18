John Spytek gets savvy in Raiders Day 2 mock draft to support Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders have needs all over their roster. While that is startling, it also means that they cannot go wrong when they draft players beyond Fernando Mendoza. With all of the intrigue of the first pick essentially quelled, the Raiders can build around Mendoza and Maxx Crosby.

On Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, Las Vegas has to find at least one starter on both sides of the football. In our latest mock draft, which focuses only on Rounds 2 and 3, we traded back into the latter half of Day 2 to land another potential starter to help out the young quarterback.

John Spytek trades back into Day 2 in Raiders' latest 2026 mock draft

2.36 - A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

LSU is known for producing defensive backs, and they have another one who will go in the first round this year in cornerback Mansoor Delane. But Haulcy has been more even productive than Delane. He can play the Nick Emmanwori-type role in Rob Leonard's defense.

Haulcy's position coach at LSU just took a job with the Washington Commanders, but they don't have a second-round pick to select him, unless something changes. Ballhawk is the best description for Haulcy, who was awarded with first team All-Big 12 and SEC selections in college.

3.67 - Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus praised Rutledge as being one of the stock risers at the Senior Bowl. The first team All-ACC selection was a big reason why Georgia Tech's offense was not only one of the conference's best, but one of the best in the nation as well.

Jordan Reid of ESPN also reported that Rutledge had to tone down his physicality at Senior Bowl practices. That is a sign of how ruthless this guy can be in the trenches. His fans on social media aside, Rutledge is a mauler and should be highly coveted by NFL teams in the middle rounds.

(TRADE) 3.93 - Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

In this scenario, the Raiders trade up for Hurst by sending multiple fourth-rounders to the Los Angeles Rams. Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports is alone in ranking Hurst in his top 50 players, but his talent is undeniable. 27 of his catches resulted in more than 20 yards per reception, according to PFF.

Hurst caught 71 total passes from three different quarterbacks in 2025. Some have even called him the next George Pickens. Hurst doesn't have to thrive right away; he can develop and not leave Mendoza out to dry, as he'll already have Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty to rely on.