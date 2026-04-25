John Spytek's haul has the Raiders' Day 2 draft grades all over the place

It may seem silly to grade something like a draft pick before said player has even flown to their team's respective city and begun rookie minicamp. The Las Vegas Raiders won't truly know how good the picks they made in the 2026 NFL Draft are until years from now, with the privilege of time to evaluate.

But in a fast-paced, results-driven business like the NFL, where patience is at a premium, folks don't often get the luxury of watching things pan out. And the experts in the field can do a fairly good job of guessing exactly how things will unfold, both now and in the near future.

The Raiders have made four selections in the first two days of the event, three of which came in Rounds 2 and 3. John Spytek and Co. landed on Arizona DB Treydan Stukes, Auburn DE Keyron Crawford and Texas A&M OL Trey Zuhn III with their three picks, in that order.

And the early returns on them are all different.

Early returns on Las Vegas Raiders' Day 2 draft haul are very positive for John Spytek

The USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz graded the Raiders' three picks, and they shook out like this:

Treydan Stukes: A-

Keyron Crawford: B

Trey Zuhn III: B-

Next, it was The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman who graded Las Vegas' picks. Although Stukes received the same grade, the other two changed quite a bit.

Treydan Stukes: A-

Keyron Crawford: C

Trey Zuhn III: B

CBS Sports' Carter Bahns had a much more favorable review for Spytek's Day 2 haul.

Treydan Stukes: A

Keyron Crawford: A

Trey Zuhn III: A+

Mike Renner, also of CBS Sports, turned in the same grades for the Raiders' Round 2 and 3 picks.

Treydan Stukes: A

Keyron Crawford: A

Trey Zuhn III: A+

SB Nation's Mark Schofield and James Dator took a stab at grading Las Vegas' three picks as well, and he was nowhere close to anyone else in his assessment.

Treydan Stukes: C-

Keyron Crawford: B-

Trey Zuhn III: A-

All in all, the Silver and Black didn't seem to have any disastrous picks. But it's not as if the perception is that the Raiders hit it out of the park on Day 2, either. They managed to avoid the "bad reaches" lists, but never found themselves on the "best steals" lists, either.

If we're looking for patterns, it seems like Stukes was the favorite choice of the media, and the other two are considered somewhat good but definitely not great selections, with varying opinions on just how good or average they are.

Hovering somewhere in the middle is completely fine. Bombing the event so badly that you get attention for it is obviously not a positive. But "winning" the draft doesn't really mean anything either. The Raiders are making picks for the Raiders, not for anyone else.

And if those in the building in Las Vegas are happy with their process, then nothing else really matters.