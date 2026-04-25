John Spytek just made pick of the draft as Raiders pull off Jermod McCoy heist

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft with some minor fireworks, as they moved up one spot from No. 102 to No. 101. Clearly, John Spytek and the front office had someone they really wanted on their radar, and they were willing to mortgage a future 7th-round pick for him.

Considered a top-10 talent but riddled by injuries, Jermod McCoy fell all the way into Round 4. But Las Vegas made sure that he didn't have to wait around long on Saturday, as they quickly turned in the card and made McCoy a Raider. This could be an all-time draft heist by the front office.

Based purely on the tape, McCoy is an undisputed first-round talent. Yes, his long-term prognosis with his knee injury is a bit worrisome, and that kind of risk wasn't palatable in early Round 2. But on Day 3, McCoy was a no-brainer, and Spytek may have just made the pick of the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders trade up in Round 4 to select

In terms of value, this is as good as it gets. Clearly, the Raiders vetted his medicals enough to feel comfortable with selecting him, and that is all that matters. Earlier this month, McCoy performed well at his Pro Day, running a 4.38-second 40-yard dash. He sounds healthy to me, at least right now.

At his best, McCoy is an All-Pro talent who can lock down the boundary in Las Vegas for over a decade. He is an elite athlete with massively developed coverage skills, and his on-ball production is as good as it gets. McCoy recorded 16 passes defended and six interceptions in 2023 and 2024.

Yes, he missed the entire 2025 college football season with a torn ACL, and there are rumors that he could have a degenerative issue in his knee. So, at the worst, the Raiders have just risked a fourth-round pick and a future seventh-rounder on him being healthy.

But now that he has been selected in the fourth round, the expectation shouldn't even be for him to be a star. Early Day 3 picks are typically low-end starters or solid depth pieces, so even if McCoy can stay healthy and be that for Las Vegas, then this pick is an absolute win.

It is hard not to look at the upside here, though, and feel like the Raiders got a major steal. McCoy blankets wide receivers in coverage, is incredibly patient and trusts his technique and footwork, and he has the size and hip fluidity to truly stick with any route-runner.

His ability to challenge passes at the catch point is a sight to behold, and although he could improve his tackling, Las Vegas just got a player who is adept in both man and zone coverage, incredibly intelligent and has all the physical tools to be a pest for AFC West opponents for years to come.