John Spytek's latest Raiders signing is a former polarizing first-round pick

The offseason has been one of big changes for the Las Vegas Raiders, including a massive one right at the top.

Las Vegas brought in John Spytek as their new general manager, and he hasn't stopped making moves since he's been on the job.

In his latest signing, Spytek decided to bring in an old friend.

The Raiders opted to bring in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick, linebacker Devin White, to a 1-year deal on Friday.

After spending five seasons with the Bucs, White had a brief and failed stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season, he rarely appeared in seven contests with the Houston Texans and finished with 19 total tackles.

White did make a Pro Bowl in 2021 but quickly fell out of favor in Tampa Bay. Funny enough, that 2021 season wasn't even his best statistical season as a pro. Over the course of the 2020 season, White tallied career highs in tackles (140), sacks (9.0) and tackles for loss (15).

The LSU product saw his career take a massive downswing, and in a hurry. Over his last season in Tampa Bay (2023) White looked as though he had the rug pulled from beneath him -- but it was self-inflicted.

Reports of his effort levels dropping, attitude being a problem and poor technique leading to missed tackles are all common themes when looking at his history in the league.

It's a pretty stark turn of events for a guy who was drafted fifth overall back in the 2019 NFL Draft, but maybe head coach Pete Carroll knows something we don't.

Better yet, Spytek could know something. After all, being the assistant general manager in Tampa Bay when White was drafted has to mean quite a lot. Spytek appears to be giving one of his former top picks a second chance to revive his career.