John Spytek reveals plan to emulate how Super Bowl champion built roster

The Las Vegas Raiders were full of problems last season as the team finished with a 4-13 record.

Figuring out the quarterback position will be paramount for the new regime this offseason, but vast improvements must be made to their running game as well. Las Vegas had the worst rushing attack in the NFL in 2024, managing only 79.8 rushing yards per game.

New general manager John Spytek was asked about the running back prospects in this year's NFL Draft class during his media availability at the NFL Combine on Tuesday. He had positive things to say about the class and mentioned a potential model that the team could follow as they build toward next year.

"I think there's a lot of really good players at that position, and I think it's a really critical position as well. I mean, you saw what the Eagles did this year," said Spytek. "The emphasis on the run game and the physicality that comes with it ... we're looking for that."

The Eagles won the Super Bowl this past season in large part because they were able to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and run all over the Kansas City Chiefs' defense. As Spytek also pointed out, Philadelphia did have the benefit of a generational runner on their roster in Saquon Barkley. New head coach Pete Carroll echoed the importance of the ground game.

Pete Carroll with a passionate answer about the importance of an effective ground game



"The quarterback position needs to be supported in every way possible so they can be as effective as they're able to be... The running game is a huge part of that. Not just so you can run the… pic.twitter.com/yj5ZaX8Ina — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) February 25, 2025

Thankfully, the 2025 draft class is supposed to be filled with starters in every round.

The most notable of those players is Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist this year, but there are several other high-caliber running backs in the draft pool as well. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, and Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins are all slated to be surefire starters in year one but may not come off the board until the second round.

Players like Aaron Jones, Najee Harris and J.K. Dobbins will all test the free agency market this offseason as well, which will give the Raiders several veteran options to consider. Regardless of who the team chooses, the new regime is being smart in the way that they approach this offseason.

Las Vegas has their backs against the wall in a loaded AFC West division, but Spytek has been closely monitoring what worked for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. After all, it tore down the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Raiders aren't going anywhere until they can take down their divisional foe.