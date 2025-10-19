Kenny Pickett somehow made the Raiders day even worse in Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense had been among the worst in the league entering Week 7. While he has not gotten much help from a very bad offensive line, Geno Smith has not lived up to his offseason hype, as he has been a net-negative for Las Vegas.

Smith entered the day leading an offense that was averaging just 17.2 points per game, the third-worst mark in the league. Smith has been a major part of the offensive struggles, and that continued against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was unable to move the ball at all throughout the game and the Raiders were shut out. The Raiders' quarterback was, eventually, benched for the first time this season. While fans were happy to see Kenny Pickett get an opportunity to play, he immediately made the tough day even worse.

Kenny Pickett does little to inspire Raiders fans going forward

Las Vegas made a long-awaited quarterback change for the first time this season as they took Smith out in the fourth quarter. Pickett's first snap as a Raider did not go as planned, as he immediately turned the ball over.

Kenny Pickett's first snap of the day ended up in the hands of the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/T7kKuciJt7 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 19, 2025

It continued what was a rough day for the struggling Raiders, who fell to 2-5 in the 31-0 blowout loss. In addition to being shutout, the team had just 95 total yards and three first downs in the embarrassing performance.

While fans may have felt a smidge of hope if Pickett performed well, he was no better than Smith, who has been a turnover machine. Pickett immediately gave Kansas City the ball inside Las Vegas' 15-yard line, however, they did not wind up adding to their lead.

The Raiders' offense was unwatchable throughout the day, as Smith completed ten of his 16 passes for just 67 yards. On the next drive after his quick turnover, Pickett completed both of his passes for eight yards. The rushing attack did not help as they added 25 yards on 11 carries as a group, with rookie Ashton Jeanty getting just six carries for 21 yards.

The tough day was not limited to the offense, as the defense was torched for 31 points, 434 total yards and 30 first downs. Furthermore, Las Vegas suffered two key losses on their defensive line, as Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler were both forced to leave the game due to injury.

Las Vegas will head into its bye week with plenty to evaluate, as they sit at just 2-5 with an offense that is averaging just 14.7 points per game and a defense allowing 25.7 points per game. While Las Vegas made a change in the fourth quarter of Week 7, it is unlikely that Pete Carroll will turn things over to Pickett going forward.