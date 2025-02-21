Key Raiders free agent could be 'underpriced' this offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have 27 players set to test the free agency market this year.

After another season in which the team cleaned house after struggling to have success, it may be difficult for them to keep several of their key free agents this offseason.

Once such player, Tre'Von Moehrig, is thought to have a high price attached to him in free agency with a projected $15.7 million annual salary. However, Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently asserted that the Las Vegas safety is actually "underpriced" this offseason.

"This could be a swing-and-miss on my part, as Moehrig might have a stronger market than I anticipate," wrote Patra. "However, GMs have mostly eschewed spending on safeties in free agency in recent years."

Patra does not think, however, that Moehrig should be held in the same breathe as previous free agents at the position.

"Moehrig could offer some C.J. Gardner-Johnson-type dividends," Patra wrote. "A playmaker who has improved every season, Moehrig showed versatility in the past two years ... At 25, he's the type of still-growing, multi-talented safety teams should want in their secondary."

Las Vegas will push to re-sign their 2021 second-round pick this offseason, but it sounds like there is a chance that they will get out-bid. The team still needs to extend Maxx Crosby and has several other free agents like Robert Spillane, Nate Hobbs, Malcolm Koonce and Adam Butler to worry about.

There are a few things that the team has going for them, however. One is that new head coach Pete Carroll chose to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, which gives Moehrig a bit of familiarity if he were to return to the Silver and Black. Another is that new general manager John Spytek spent years as an executive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and they just recently spent big in free agency to keep safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on the roster.

Regardless of how you slice it, this new Raiders' regime has their hands full with big decisions this offseason, and they cannot keep everyone. But if Moehrig is as "underpriced" as some say he is, it would be foolish not to bring him back.