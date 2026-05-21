Klint Kubiak's comments read like a breakout year coming for Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty had a productive rookie season for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, many still felt that he did not live up to his draft status. After all, Jeanty, the 6th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, became the highest running back drafted since Saquon Barkley went 2nd overall in 2018.

On the surface, Jeanty's numbers were solid, as he finished with 975 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 266 carries, while adding 346 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 55 receptions. His 3.7 yards per carry and lack of big games or runs, however, left plenty to be desired.

Of course, that was no fault of his own, as the Raiders' offensive line was easily the worst positional group in the entire NFL last year. But new head coach Klint Kubiak's recent comments on Jeanty suggest that the running back could be in line for a big sophomore season.

Ashton Jeanty could be a major breakout star for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2026

Plenty hindered Jeanty in his rookie campaign, as the aforementioned struggles from the offensive line played a major role in that. Somehow, more than half of his rushing yards came after contact, which means it was tough sledding for the young player.

The playcalling and poor passing game also negatively impacted Jeanty's inaugural season. Las Vegas' front office did a great job of improving all three areas this offseason, which could lead to the running back taking a major step forward in Year 2.

Kubiak was asked about rookie fourth-round running back Mike Washington Jr. potentially taking some of the pressure off Jeanty during his presser on Wednesday after Day 2 of OTAs. Las Vegas' new leader noted that he plans to have the opposite approach.

"We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton," Kubiak replied. "The next guy that steps up, whoever that may be. That's going to be seen here in practice, OTAs, and training camp. But we think we should continue to challenge Ashton and get more out of him. ... I said that before: I think it's important to have a quality second back. But the best players got to play, and we got to get them on the field as much as we can. I don't know the play snap percentage, but you look at Christian McCaffrey, his play snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don't want to come off the field."

Jeanty was later asked about Kubiak's comments on increasing his workload, and he said that he is looking forward to the opportunity, and he doesn't want to come off the field if he doesn't have to. Fortunately, the young back will be playing behind an offensive line that should be improved in 2026.

The addition of three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum, along with the return of Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson from season-ending injuries, will draw most of the headlines and inspire the belief that Jeanty will take a step forward.

A bigger cause for improvement, however, is the upgrade from Brennan Carroll to Rick Dennison as offensive line coach. The four-time Super Bowl champion should help the offensive line as a whole take a significant step forward, which will allow Jeanty to reach the second level, where he shines.

After consistently being hit in the backfield during his rookie year, having a unit up front that can open holes for him will likely lead the running back to have a breakout year. But a great offensive mind at head coach who wants to lean on Jeanty makes the case for improvement iron-clad.

While the Raiders have a long way to go before being legitimate contenders, Jeanty taking that step forward will be a huge step in that direction. If their league-worst rushing attack can just move into the top half of the league, it could open up the passing game and lead to a vastly improved offense.