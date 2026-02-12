Klint Kubiak's first DC interview could be key to Raiders keeping Maxx Crosby

For the first time since the 2021 NFL season, Patrick Graham will not be calling defensive plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. He took the same position on the Pittsburgh Steelers' staff while the Raiders' head coaching search was in limbo, so Las Vegas will need to fill this vacancy.

Klint Kubiak was likely to bring in his own guy anyway, and many expect him to bring a bright defensive mind with him from the Seattle Seahawks, whose defense just dominated in Super Bowl LX and allowed a league-low 17.2 points per game during the 2025 NFL season.

While finding that defensive coordinator will be a process, as Kubiak discussed during his introductory press conference, the Raiders are already interviewing candidates. According to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, Las Vegas is beginning with a familiar face in Rob Leonard.

Raiders reportedly interviewing Rob Leonard for vacant DC job

Leonard was actually a Graham protégé, and many were shocked that Leonard did not also leave for Pittsburgh. But perhaps that is because he felt like he had a chance of being promoted to the Raiders' defensive coordinator job after three years as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Not only has Leonard done a great job for the Silver and Black over the years with questionable talent outside of Maxx Crosby, but Crosby is a major fan of his. The superstar defensive end has been vocal about how great of a coach and leader Leonard is in the defensive line room.

With Crosby's future in Las Vegas being a major talking point as the offseason drags on, promoting someone who he has an admiration for could be the thing to keep him around. Leonard doesn't have the job yet, but Kubiak and John Spytek also expressing their love for Leonard could go a long way.

Las Vegas will surely interview a slate of other candidates, but Leonard getting the first crack at a meeting is a solid indication. By all accounts, he is well-respected by everyone in the defensive line room, not just Crosby. Raider Nation Radio's Q Myers believes it is a "well deserved interview."

Jesse Merrick of the Silver & Black Sports Network also praised Leonard and Kubiak's interviewing of him at length.

"This one makes a lot of sense...Leonard is VERY respected in that building and around the league and obviously has a strong connection with a lot of guys on defense, too," Merrick wrote. "Every DL over the years for the #Raiders has had high praises for Rob."

It will be interesting to see how the defensive coordinator interview process plays out. Some are expecting Seahawks pass game coordinator Karl Scott to be the frontrunner, and Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde could be in the running, too, as well as a handful of other NFL assistants.

But Leonard gets the first chance to make a good impression, and that's gotta make Crosby at least crack a smile.