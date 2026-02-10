Klint Kubiak's intro presser with Raiders proves he understands the assignment

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time getting new head coach Klint Kubiak acquainted. Just a day after his Seattle Seahawks team beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, the Kubiak family flew out to Henderson, Nevada, where they met general manager John Spytek on the tarmac.

"It's a blessing, it's really exciting," Kubiak said upon his arrival. "Exciting day for my family, and just soaking it all in right now. We got a lot of work to do."

Kubiak was officially introduced as the team's next head coach on Tuesday. But before his introductory press conference, he was greeted by a contingent of executives, staff members, workers at the building, current players and Raiders legends. His message to them was simple:

"Hey, thanks for being here, guys. Looking forward to getting to work. Lot of work to do, but we're about the work."

We're about the work.

That seems to be Kubiak's M.O. He said it several more times when he spoke with the media. Kubiak's first press conference in Las Vegas wasn't electric. He didn't necessarily "win" it or ooze charisma. But he properly conveyed his message and what he's all about. Kubiak understands the assignment.

Klint Kubiak said all the right things in his introductory Raiders presser

Before even being asked a question, Kubiak made an incredible opening statement, where he thanked every conceivable person and displayed his class and decorum. Then, he made a comment that will rile up every single Raiders fan.

"You know guys, I got all these notes prepared, and I've never really been good at that. The main thing is that this is no ordinary job. This is the Silver and Black; this is the Raiders. This is a historic franchise," Kubiak said. "When the opportunity came up to stay in Seattle and continue there, or to have a chance to come here and compete with this organization, it was a no-brainer."

It's hard to imagine someone looking at a head coach job in Las Vegas as a "no-brainer," but Kubiak clearly has a deep respect for the franchise. He then paid homage to all of the Raiders' legends sitting beside him, like Howie Long and Jim Plunkett, saying that the team will play with their values.

Kubiak then quickly put things into perspective about the job that he just accepted.

"It's exciting. But all these things, all these smiles, eventually, that kind of wears away, and then you got to go get to work," Kubiak acknowledged. "And that's what I'm excited about doing: Going to watch some tape and getting to know these players better, and put together a great coaching staff."

Later, Kubiak was asked about why he is the man for the job in Las Vegas. Egoless as he is, Kubiak answered:

"Earning the trust of the building is a daily process. That's something that I've always been about. I love earning people's trust. I gotta earn these guys' trust. It's not just gonna happen with me sitting up at a podium. That's something that's a process; that's a great challenge," Kubiak said. "Yeah, there have been plenty of other coaches. But why not us? Why not this staff? Why not this group of players? If you look at it in the lens of, 'There's a history of some guys who were in and out of here pretty quick.' I look at it as, 'What a great challenge.' That's what the NFL is all about: Competing. I'd love to go compete here and get it done. It's going to be a process; we're gonna be about the work, like I said. It's a very exciting opportunity."

Without being too rah-rah or over the top, and without coming across as inauthentic, Kubiak clearly set the tone for this new version of the Raiders. He didn't pander to the fanbase. He didn't speak in premeditated quotes. Nothing about Kubiak is contrived. He's genuine and incredibly driven.

He understands that it is going to take action to change the complexion of this franchise and the feeling of the fanbase. A new sheriff arrived in Las Vegas on Monday, and it's safe to say that this will not be the Silver and Black of old.

The Raiders are going to be about the work. That was the central theme that Kubiak conveyed in his introductory press conference. He clearly sees the monumental task in front of him, and Kubiak understands the assignment. Let's see where that work can take them.