Klint Kubiak had quote of the century when describing Raiders' Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers may very well be the reason that Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek didn't feel the need to invest in a true No. 1 wide receiver this offseason. Klint Kubiak's passing attack figures to be centered around the third-year tight end, and it is hard to argue with that approach.

After all, it took just one season for Bowers to establish himself among the league's giants with a First-Team All-Pro appearance as a rookie. Even in an injury-riddled follow-up campaign in horrific conditions, Bowers still made the Pro Bowl and increased his touchdown count from the year prior.

With a better overall offensive situation, which includes the best play-caller he's had in his NFL career to date, Bowers figures to take off during the 2026 NFL season in Las Vegas. And Kubiak couldn't find the words, at least any that we've heard before, to describe what Bowers means for this offense.

Klint Kubiak found the craziest words to describe Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers

During his Wednesday media availability, Kubiak was asked about his perception of Bowers, now having seen him up close. And the Raiders' first-year head coach had the quote of the century when trying to depict what kind of player Bowers is and how much he has impressed him thus far.

"He's a football robot, in a good way. He's a football robot from heaven. He's a Cadillac out there. We got to get the most out of Brock," Kubiak said. "Just can't say enough great things about him. Love his work ethic. He's a standard bearer."

A football robot from heaven? It's a mystery how Kubiak even came up with that combination of words. It sounds like he wanted to highlight how perfect Bowers is, that he was effectively made in a lab, but also couldn't help but throw in that a greater power must have bestowed him upon Las Vegas.

That has to be one of the most unique ways that a coach has ever described one of his own players. Referring to him as a Cadillac and standard bearer, neither of which are very typical, either, feel like quite mundane compliments by comparison.

And again, it is hard to argue with Kubiak. Never has a young tight end joined the Silver and Black and accomplished what Bowers has in such a short span. The scary part for the rest of the league, however, is that the former Georgia Bulldog hasn't even reached the peak of his powers yet.

Whether it is Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza under center, Bowers is set up to have at least a solid quarterback getting him the ball, both this year and beyond. Kubiak had great fun and success with the Seattle Seahawks' tight ends in 2025, and none of them can hold a candle to Bowers.

The NFL needs to watch out, as Kubiak is apparently building some sort of angelic Frankenstein of a tight end in his new lab in Las Vegas. Or at least I think that's what he meant. But two things are for sure: Bowers will only get greater, and no one has ever described a player like Kubiak just did Bowers.